Macy’s Retail Pricing Associate, Part Time: Grand Traverse
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 23, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/369334
About Macy’s Retail Pricing Associate, Part Time: Grand Traverse
Description:
JOB OVERVIEW:
The Pricing Associate is responsible for ensuring markdowns are taken in a timely and accurate manner. Performs other duties as assigned.
The summary below may not include all the essential functions and qualifications for this position. For more information, we encourage you to review the complete job description by clicking here .
Macyâs uses a scheduling plan that allows our associates to participate in the creation of their work schedules by managing availability and identifying preferences. Additionally, during key events and peak selling times, Macyâs may offer additional shifts to our associates, which they may pick up using the self-scheduling tool. Details on Macy’s schedule options are available during the interview process.
ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:
- Process merchandise to Floor ready standards and assist with the placement of merchandise on the sales floor
- Provide feedback or call the Price Change Hotline on signing issues such as pricing errors, advertising errors, ticketing errors, and missing signs
- Assist Merchandise Team Lead in operational tasks such as markdowns, return to vendors (RTVs) and transfers and merchandising tasks such as floor moves and back stocking; participate in physical inventory and markdown processes
- Maintain high customer readiness standards by delivering a clean, neat, easy to shop store environment
-
Regular, dependable attendance and punctuality
QUALIFICATIONS:
Communication Skills: Effective written and verbal skills, ability to interpret
instructional documents such as safety
rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals. Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Mathematical Skills: Basic math functions such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. Able to use a calculator.
Physical Demands: This position requires constant moving and standing.
Must be able to stand for at least two consecutive hours. Must be able to lift at least 30 lbs. May occasionally be required to reach, stoop, kneel, crouch, and climb ladders. May have to reach above eye level. Involves close vision, color vision, depth perception, and focus adjustment.
Other skills: Ability to collaborate and function as a member of a team. Ability to collaborate and function as a member of a team. Must possess a strong sense of urgency. Should be comfortable with the use of computers and frequent use of RF equipment.
Work Hours: Flexible with scheduling and available to work retail hours, which may include day, evening, weekends, and/or holidays.
This job description is not all inclusive. In addition, Macy’s, Inc. reserves the right to amend this job description at any time. Macyâs, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer, committed to a diverse and inclusive work environment.
Primary Location: United States-Michigan-Traverse City
Job: Other Non-Selling/Support
Req ID: 71390731
Job at a Glance
About Macy's
More jobs at Macy's