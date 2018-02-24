Retail Personal Banker II – Mature

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Fifth Third Bank is one of the top-performing banks in the country, with a heritage that spans more than 150 years. We’ve staked our claim on looking at things differently to making banking a Fifth Third Better. This applies to our relationships with customers and employees alike.

We employ about 18,000 people, and what we offer is:

# A chance for employees to build their future, with supportive career development and financial wellness programs.

# An environment where we win together. We celebrate achievement and work collaboratively. We’re also a three-time Gallup Great Workplace honoree.

# An invitation to impact lives in a positive and lasting way. Everything we do is geared toward improving lives. That’s fun and exciting.

It comes down to the fact that Fifth Third is a warm and caring place to with which to grow # as a customer or as a team member.

In Retail at Fifth Third Bank, we continue to focus on delivering a world-class customer experience by keeping the customer at the center of everything we do. Our teams are fully committed to working as One Bank to provide our customers the financial support they need when they need it. Being a Fifth Third better means we are there for our customers and ready to earn their trust and confidence when providing solutions for their needs.

GENERAL FUNCTION: Selected candidates are intended to become a Retail Personal Banker II after completing a 4-8 week on-boarding and education program that includes rotations in Operations and Sales & Service. There will be a certification attheconclusion of the program to provide selected candidates the opportunity to demonstrate skills necessary to successfully perform a role within the Retail Personal Banker job family.

The Retail Personal Banker II role is a sales position with a primary focus on sales development and relationship building through the promotion of deposits, loans, fee-based services and the retention of customers. Responsible for selling a full rangeofbanking products and services to meet existing and prospective customers’ needs, while providing specialized care and service to existing and prospective bank customers. Utilize and promote the consultative sales and service process, using theprescribedtools and interacting with the staff for referral activity.

Responsible and accountable for risk by openly exchanging ideas and opinions, elevating concerns, and personally following policies and procedures as defined. Accountable for always doing the right thing for customers and colleagues, and ensures that actions and behaviors drive a positive customer experience. While operating within the Bank#s risk appetite, achieves results by consistently identifying, assessing, managing, monitoring, and reporting risks of all types.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Sales/Goals Function:

o Use the consultative sales process and Financial Needs Assessment to build a thorough customer profile and identify current and future financial needs.

o Maintain an in-depth knowledge of Retail consumer and small business products/services and recommend appropriate solutions using our value proposition.

o Utilize CAMP and other approved Marketing tools to proactively reach out to customers and set appointments for periodic financial reviews.

o Primarily focused on cross-selling to existing customer base and engaging in outside sales activities (i.e. Membership Advantage onsite presentations, business sales calls, community financial literacy events, etc.) as directed.

o Establish close working relationships with assigned Business Partners (Mortgage, Small Business, Commercial and Investment), referring customers when appropriate to provide timely, and holistic financial solutions.

o Consistently meet/exceed customer experience and individual/team production goals and enhance year-over-year revenue growth as measured by the Financial Center P&L.

o Provide guidance to CSRs with respect to the sales and referral process.

Customer Service:

o Promote customer satisfaction with a friendly, helpful demeanor and professionalism.

o Act with confidence by answering customer questions and owning customer issues.

o Maintain a position of trust and responsibility by keeping all business confidential.

o Follow the Bancorp Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related policies, maintaining ethical behavior at all times.

Bank Operations:

o Adhere to established policies and procedures while opening/servicing the full range of Retail products.

o Participate in the consumer loan and bankcard process, owning sourced loans from application through closing.

o Participate in the opening/closing process of the Financial Center or Bank Mart as directed by the Financial Center Manager.

o Keep up to date on Retail procedures in place to mitigate fraudulent activity and unnecessary risk or exposure.

SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITIES: None.

MINIMUM KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

. College degree or work experience providing transferrable skills, or, combination of education and experience. Experience in the financial industry preferred.

. Demonstrated ability to develop comfort level with sales activities designed to acquire new consumer household and small business customers and/or cross-sell to established customers.

. Must be able to demonstrate understanding of advanced math functions that will allow for analysis of credit and financial information.

. Ability to professionally represent Fifth Third Bank in terms of appearance and verbal/written communication.

. Demonstrated ability to develop a working knowledge of Retail policies and procedures in order to utilize good judgment in making sound decisions.

. This position requires S.A.F.E. Act registration at the time of employment through the Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System (NMLS). The NMLS web site (mortgage.nationwidelicensingsystem.org) provides the MU4R questions and registration requiredforemployment in this position.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

. Normal office environment.

. Extending viewing of computer screens.

. This program will require the ability to travel within the affiliate for training as well as scheduling flexibility.

. Travel outside of the affiliate will be required for various classroom training sessions.

Fifth Third Bank is proud to have an engaged and inclusive culture and to promote and ensure equal employment opportunity in all employment decisions regardless of race, color, gender, national origin, religion, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, military status, veteran status or any other legally protected status.