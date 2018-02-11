Requisition Number

ME23504

Job Title

Retail Merchandiser- Part Time

Area of Interest

Merchandising

Location

Bellaire, Michigan

Salary / Pay Rate

TBD

Job Description & Requirements

WE ARE HIRING Retail Merchandising Jobs Are Available Immediately!!!!

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR FUN, FLEXIBLE, CONSISTENT PART TIME WORK? TNG is a leading merchandising company in the USA, servicing over 70,000 retail locations throughout the country. We currently have an opening for a Part-Time Retail Merchandiser to service various products in the following city.

Rogers City, Mi 49779 (ME23504)

WHAT WILL I BE DOING?

Retail merchandiser responsibilities include:

â¢stocking products

â¢visual merchandising

â¢checking out of date items and product returns

â¢scanning

â¢building and maintain displays

â¢demonstrating knowledge of our clients’ products

â¢developing strong relationships with store personnel and providing exceptional customer service

â¢accurately reporting time worked and completing surveys

â¢communicating with management staff

WHAT DOES THE POSITION OFFER?

â¢Enjoy a consistent set work schedule (hours offered are based on the concentration of stores in the geographic area and can be up to 25 hours per week typically average 10-15 per week)

â¢Paid training

â¢Competitive hourly rate

â¢You work independently

â¢National company with advancement opportunities

â¢Position works well with other part time jobs

â¢Opportunity to work with major brand retailers (Wal-Mart, Kroger, Target, Home Depot, among many others)

A FEW THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW

â¢Candidates must be at least 18 years of age.

â¢Candidates must have reliable transportation necessary for local travel and proof of insurance

â¢This is a physical job and requires candidates to lift up to 50 lbs. and perform tasks that involve stooping, walking, bending, searching for items and standing for long periods of time.

â¢In order to perform the job you must have access to a computer, internet, and email for regular communication with your supervisor.

â¢Candidates must have access to smart phone with the ability to take and upload pictures to company website as well as downloading app for reporting purposes.

â¢Ideal candidate should be responsible, provide great customer service, and be able to work well with minimal supervision.

To Apply:

Apply to Requisition Number:

Rogers City, Mi 49779 (ME23504)

Will do $11 per hour

Â IND-6

TNG is an Equal Opportunity Employer and we do perform background checks on perspective new hire candidates.