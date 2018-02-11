Retail Merchandiser Part Time
Bellaire, MI
Posted on February 11, 2018
Requisition Number
ME23504
Job Title
Retail Merchandiser- Part Time
Area of Interest
Merchandising
Location
Bellaire, Michigan
Salary / Pay Rate
TBD
Job Description & Requirements
WE ARE HIRING Retail Merchandising Jobs Are Available Immediately!!!!
ARE YOU LOOKING FOR FUN, FLEXIBLE, CONSISTENT PART TIME WORK? TNG is a leading merchandising company in the USA, servicing over 70,000 retail locations throughout the country. We currently have an opening for a Part-Time Retail Merchandiser to service various products in the following city.
Rogers City, Mi 49779 (ME23504)
WHAT WILL I BE DOING?
Retail merchandiser responsibilities include:
â¢stocking products
â¢visual merchandising
â¢checking out of date items and product returns
â¢scanning
â¢building and maintain displays
â¢demonstrating knowledge of our clients’ products
â¢developing strong relationships with store personnel and providing exceptional customer service
â¢accurately reporting time worked and completing surveys
â¢communicating with management staff
WHAT DOES THE POSITION OFFER?
â¢Enjoy a consistent set work schedule (hours offered are based on the concentration of stores in the geographic area and can be up to 25 hours per week typically average 10-15 per week)
â¢Paid training
â¢Competitive hourly rate
â¢You work independently
â¢National company with advancement opportunities
â¢Position works well with other part time jobs
â¢Opportunity to work with major brand retailers (Wal-Mart, Kroger, Target, Home Depot, among many others)
A FEW THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW
â¢Candidates must be at least 18 years of age.
â¢Candidates must have reliable transportation necessary for local travel and proof of insurance
â¢This is a physical job and requires candidates to lift up to 50 lbs. and perform tasks that involve stooping, walking, bending, searching for items and standing for long periods of time.
â¢In order to perform the job you must have access to a computer, internet, and email for regular communication with your supervisor.
â¢Candidates must have access to smart phone with the ability to take and upload pictures to company website as well as downloading app for reporting purposes.
â¢Ideal candidate should be responsible, provide great customer service, and be able to work well with minimal supervision.
To Apply:
Apply to Requisition Number:
Rogers City, Mi 49779 (ME23504)
Will do $11 per hour
TNG is an Equal Opportunity Employer and we do perform background checks on perspective new hire candidates.
