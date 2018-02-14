Requisition Number

ME23971

Job Title

Retail Merchandiser – Part Time

Area of Interest

Merchandising

Location

Petoskey, Michigan

Salary / Pay Rate

$11 per hour

Job Description & Requirements

RETAIL ASSEMBLY and Merchandising Jobs Are Available Immediately!!!!

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR FUN, FLEXIBLE, CONSISTENT PART TIME WORK?

Karpata Instore Service, LLC a division of TNG, is a leading merchandising company in the USA, servicing over 70,000 retail locations throughout the country. We currently have an opening for Part-Time Retail Assemblers for grills/fire pit or furniture and Merchandisers for resets/projects in Meijer Stores. We have routes available in the following area:

Petoskey, MI 49770 (ME23971)

WHAT WILL I BE DOING?

Merchandising in Meijer Stores

* assembling grills, fire pits, and furniture

* visual merchandising

* demonstrating knowledge of our clients’ products

* developing strong relationships with store personnel and providing exceptional customer service

* accurately reporting time worked and completing surveys

* communicating with management staff

WHAT DOES THE POSITION OFFER?

* Enjoy a consistent set work schedule (hours offered are based on the concentration of stores in the geographic area and can be up to 29 hours per week)

* Paid training

* Competitive hourly rate

* You work independently

* National company with advancement opportunities

* Position works well with other part time jobs

A FEW THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW

* Candidates must be at least 18 years of age.

* Candidates must have reliable transportation necessary for local travel and proof of insurance

* This is a physical job and requires candidates to lift up to 50 lbs. and perform tasks that involve stooping, walking, bending, searching for items and standing for long periods of time.

* In order to perform the job you must have access to a computer, internet, and email for regular communication with your supervisor.

* Candidates must have access to smart phone with the ability to take and upload pictures to a company website as well as downloading an app for reporting purposes.

* Ideal candidate should be responsible, provide great customer service, and be able to work well with minimal supervision.

TNG is an Equal Opportunity Employer and we do perform background checks on new hire candidates.

To Apply:

Apply to requisition number: (ME23971)

Petoskey, MI 49770

TNG is an Equal Opportunity Employer and we do perform background checks on perspective new hire candidates.