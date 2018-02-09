Retail Key 2523

SalonCentric Key Holder – PartTime

Â Â Â Â Do you have a passion for people and delivering exceptional customer service*

Â Â Â Â Do you seek out exciting new products and training opportunities to become an expert in the hair and beauty industry*

Â Â Â Â Do you love hair and beauty products*

Â Â Â Â If you answered YES, apply today for our Retail Sales Associate Position!

Â Â Â Â SalonCentric, a subsidiary of L Or al USA, is the premiere wholesale distributor in the United States of the finest salon professional beauty brands and we re seeking qualified candidates.

Â Â Â Â Fabulous PT Benefits:

Â Â Â Â * Say goodbye to the mall, late nights and long weekends and enjoy desirable hours with most major holidays off!

Â Â Â Â * Enjoy a generous employee discount on the best brands in the business

Â Â Â Â * Bring your unique personality and join our creative and fun store teams

Â Â Â Â * Enjoy continuous education on hair and beauty products

Â Â Â Â * Explore growth and development opportunities within the SalonCentric and L Or al USA family!

Â Â Â Â Team Member Competencies/Responsibilities:

Â Â Â Â * Wow the CustomerÂ Â Consistently deliver exceptional customer service to Salon professionals

Â Â Â Â * Deliver ResultsÂ Â Sell the finest professional beauty brands and educate customers on promotions, upcoming sales events and advertised products; process and replenish merchandise; prepare and participate in physical inventories and periodic cycle counts; maintain store appearance; process sales and return transactions.

Â Â Â Â * Be an ExpertÂ Â Gain essential product knowledge & share exciting beauty industry trends with our customers

Â Â Â Â * CollaborateÂ Â Work together in a positive team environment; achieve goals and priorities

Â Â Â Â * Grow and DevelopÂ Â Commit to excellence and experience endless growth opportunities

Â Â Â Â * Act with IntegrityÂ Â Always!

Â Â Â Â Requirements:

Â Â Â Â * Outstanding customer service and communication skills

Â Â Â Â Â * Retail or related experience strongly preferred

Â Â Â Â Â * Basic reading and math skills

Â Â Â Â Â * Ability to use computerized point of sale system, SAP experience preferred

Â Â Â Â Â * Must be able to work weekends as availability guidelines require

Â Â Â Â Â * 18 years of age and High School Diploma or equivalent GED, preferred

Â Â Â Â Â * Must be able to lift up to 20 lbs.

Â Â Â Â Â * Must be able to stand and walk about the store throughout scheduled shift

Â Â Â Â To learn more about the position and what the company is up to, please follow us on:

Â Â Â Â INSTAGRAMÂ Â FACEBOOKÂ Â YOUTUBEÂ Â Â TWITTERÂ Â Â PINTERESTÂ Â Â PERISCOPE

Â Â Â Â SALONCENTRIC IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER AND AFFORDS EQUAL OPPORTUNITY TO ALL APPLICANTS FOR ALL POSITIONS WITHOUT REGARD TO RACE, COLOR, RELIGION, GENDER (INCLUDING PREGNANCY), NATIONAL ORIGIN, AGE, DISABILITY, VETERAN STATUS, ORIENTATION OR ANY OTHER STATUS PROTECTED UNDER LOCAL, STATE OR FEDERAL LAWS.

Â Â Â Â #SCJOB1 #saloncentric #beauty #retail #parttime #pt #sales #lorealusa #loreal #salon #centric #makeup #cosmetologist #hairdresser #stylist

#SCJOB1

Â

Employer’s Job# 47192

Please visit job URL for more information about this opening and to view EOE statement.