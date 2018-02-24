MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Retail Inventory Analyst

Bear Lake, MI

Posted on February 24, 2018

Blarney Castle Oil Co. is seeking to hire a Retail Inventory Analyst.

Company History:

Blarney Castle Oil Company was founded by members of the McCarthy family and began with a small service station in 1933 in the Village of Bear Lake, Michigan. Today, the Company’s home office remains in Bear Lake and markets and distributes petroleum and propane products to a network of residential and commercial customers. The Company supplies over 150 independent service station operators with gasoline, diesel, and motor oil products. BCOC also operates a chain of 130+ EZ Mart Convenience Stores all within the State of Michigan.

We are seeking these qualifications in a Retail Inventory Analyst candidate:

  • Sound knowledge of financial standards and procedures

  • Well-developed computer skills are required, e.g. MS Office

  • Solid understanding of concepts and processes around POS and accounting software/data

  • Experience with PDI Enterprise, Verifone Commander POS, PDI Focal Point, and/or DM2 applications a plus

  • Strong critical thinking and knowledge of retail business processes

  • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, with proven ability to develop and maintain effective business partner relationships

  • Proven ability to build and maintain models, i.e., reporting structures, and interpret large data sets, generating relevant insights/recommendations

  • Experience with cross-functional project management

  • Demostrated ability to work independently to meet operating deadlines

  • Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, business or closely allied field, combined with three to five years of retail inventory analysis is required

  • CA

As a Retail Inventory Analyst, you will:

  • Prepare and review analyses of inventory data

  • Work cross-functionally to investigate and resolve inventory discrepancies and variances

  • Review performance of all promotion and discount programs, and recommend changes to improve program effectiveness

  • Prepare and present financial analyses of inventory related data

  • Manage the inventory audit process

  • Evaluate vendor performance and work with operations to resolve any issues

  • Develop and document inventory management procedures

