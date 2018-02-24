Retail Inventory Analyst
Bear Lake, MI
Posted on February 24, 2018
About Retail Inventory Analyst
Blarney Castle Oil Co. is seeking to hire a Retail Inventory Analyst.
Company History:
Blarney Castle Oil Company was founded by members of the McCarthy family and began with a small service station in 1933 in the Village of Bear Lake, Michigan. Today, the Company’s home office remains in Bear Lake and markets and distributes petroleum and propane products to a network of residential and commercial customers. The Company supplies over 150 independent service station operators with gasoline, diesel, and motor oil products. BCOC also operates a chain of 130+ EZ Mart Convenience Stores all within the State of Michigan.
We are seeking these qualifications in a Retail Inventory Analyst candidate:
-
Sound knowledge of financial standards and procedures
-
Well-developed computer skills are required, e.g. MS Office
-
Solid understanding of concepts and processes around POS and accounting software/data
-
Experience with PDI Enterprise, Verifone Commander POS, PDI Focal Point, and/or DM2 applications a plus
-
Strong critical thinking and knowledge of retail business processes
-
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, with proven ability to develop and maintain effective business partner relationships
-
Proven ability to build and maintain models, i.e., reporting structures, and interpret large data sets, generating relevant insights/recommendations
-
Experience with cross-functional project management
-
Demostrated ability to work independently to meet operating deadlines
-
Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, business or closely allied field, combined with three to five years of retail inventory analysis is required
-
CA
As a Retail Inventory Analyst, you will:
-
Prepare and review analyses of inventory data
-
Work cross-functionally to investigate and resolve inventory discrepancies and variances
-
Review performance of all promotion and discount programs, and recommend changes to improve program effectiveness
-
Prepare and present financial analyses of inventory related data
-
Manage the inventory audit process
-
Evaluate vendor performance and work with operations to resolve any issues
-
Develop and document inventory management procedures
