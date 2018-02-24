Blarney Castle Oil Co. is seeking to hire a Retail Inventory Analyst.

Company History:

Blarney Castle Oil Company was founded by members of the McCarthy family and began with a small service station in 1933 in the Village of Bear Lake, Michigan. Today, the Company’s home office remains in Bear Lake and markets and distributes petroleum and propane products to a network of residential and commercial customers. The Company supplies over 150 independent service station operators with gasoline, diesel, and motor oil products. BCOC also operates a chain of 130+ EZ Mart Convenience Stores all within the State of Michigan.

We are seeking these qualifications in a Retail Inventory Analyst candidate:

Sound knowledge of financial standards and procedures

Well-developed computer skills are required, e.g. MS Office

Solid understanding of concepts and processes around POS and accounting software/data

Experience with PDI Enterprise, Verifone Commander POS, PDI Focal Point, and/or DM2 applications a plus

Strong critical thinking and knowledge of retail business processes

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, with proven ability to develop and maintain effective business partner relationships

Proven ability to build and maintain models, i.e., reporting structures, and interpret large data sets, generating relevant insights/recommendations

Experience with cross-functional project management

Demostrated ability to work independently to meet operating deadlines

Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, business or closely allied field, combined with three to five years of retail inventory analysis is required

CA

As a Retail Inventory Analyst, you will:

Prepare and review analyses of inventory data

Work cross-functionally to investigate and resolve inventory discrepancies and variances

Review performance of all promotion and discount programs, and recommend changes to improve program effectiveness

Prepare and present financial analyses of inventory related data

Manage the inventory audit process

Evaluate vendor performance and work with operations to resolve any issues

Develop and document inventory management procedures

ID: 2017-4568

External Company URL: www.blarneycastleoil.com