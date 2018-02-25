RETAIL DATA COLLECTION ASSOCIATE PART TIME

Overview

Responsible for collecting and transmitting data gathered from designated retail stores primarily using a hand-held scanning device. Take direction from the Supervisor and other management individuals. Responsible for meeting defined standards of work volume, quality, accuracy, completeness, and timeliness. Maintain a positive relationship with employees and customers as a representative of CROSSMARK.

Responsibilities

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Collect and transmit consumer product data gathered from designated retail stores as assigned by:

Counting forward reserve inventories

Reconciling purchases (invoices) against inventories

Scanning UPC codes via hand-held device

Collecting display and promotional information

Inputting product price information

Collecting and entering custom survey observational data

Transmitting collected data daily via internet based on the requirements of the collection device

Plan and organize assigned work within CROSSMARK Retail Data Collection by: In-store observation studies

Training updates

Task lists

Store assignments

Newsletters

Occasionally downloading and printing forms

Meet CROSSMARK Retail Data Collection defined standards of work volume, quality, accuracy, cost containment, completeness, and timeliness by:

Complying with travel and mileage standards established by Retail Data Collection

Following management and CROSSMARK expectations on cost containment

Completing assignments and transmitting data according to CROSSMARKâs established procedures and deadlines

Submitting time card and expense information in accordance with CROSSMARKâs established procedures and schedule

Communicate effectively with management and coworkers by:

Communicating no less than weekly with district management regarding schedules/issues

Checking email daily for operational updates

Returning all phone calls within 1 business day and all emails within 2 business day

Attending all market, team, and other meetings, as required

Advising management of promotional activity changes within retail outlets

Responsibilities with Regard to Workersâ Compensation Claims – You are responsible for reporting any employment related injury you incur to your direct supervisor as soon as possible following an incident resulting in an injury.

This role is not expected to exceed more than 25 hours per week, although the company does maintain the discretion to change the role based on the needs of the business and/or the client.

Note: This job description does not imply that the above functions are the only tasks that may be performed. Associates will be expected, if possible, to follow any other job-related instructions and perform any other job-related tasks as directed by management.

Qualifications

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed above are representative of the knowledge, skills and/or abilities required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential duties.

Specific Skills:

Complete Causal/Survey and PCT Skills Assessment Qualification Exercise within four (4) weeks of hire.

Complete Audit Skills Assessment Qualification Exercise within eight (8) weeks of hire. (Approximately 160 hours of training.)

Good verbal and written communication skills.

Good organizational skills.

Attention to detail.

Ability to work independently while following directions.

Proficient in basic PC skills.

Must have reliable transportation, valid driverâs license, and auto insurance. Must keep driverâs license and insurance information current.

Specialized Knowledge, License, etc:

Education and/or Experience – High school diploma or GED equivalent preferred

Physical Demands – While working in retail stores the associate will be required to sit, reach (overhead, under and arms length), bend, climb, kneel stand, squat, walk on flat surface, lift up to 30 lbs., change position, and handle and carry a 2 lb. device for a prolonged period of time.

Counting reserve stock in coolers/freezers may be required.

Working Conditions (environment in which the job is performed) – Retail stores

Language Skills – English is the primary language skill; however, bilingual skills may be required based on business necessity.

Associates are required to submit to a standard background check and drug screening as required when designated by the client

Req ID 2018-92257

Job Locations US-MI-Houghton Lake

US-MI-Cadillac

US-MI-Marion

US-MI-Harrison

Posted Date 1/23/2018

Category Data Collections