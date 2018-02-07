Retail Clerk (Part-Time)-Manistee MI-15 Caberfae Hwy
Manistee, MI
Posted on February 7, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/365715
About Retail Clerk (Part-Time)-Manistee MI-15 Caberfae Hwy
Currently, Meijer is looking for friendly team members to work in a clean and safe environment focusing on efficiency, productivity and growth.
Openings available in all departments! Some of the departments include:
-
Grocery Department
-
Utility Clerk
-
General Merchandise Department
What to expect: 10% Team Member discount * paid training * job diversity * weekly paycheck * flexible schedules * health coverage options * opportunities for promotion.
Those interested in a career opportunity are asked to complete an on-line application. Although pay rates vary based on the position, all positions provide basic health insurance benefits for the team member.
Qualifications vary dependent on position.
Job at a Glance
About Meijer
More jobs at Meijer