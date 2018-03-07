MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Retail Clerk (Part-Time) – 34 Rd, Cadillac MI 49601

Cadillac, MI

https://my.jobs/1f62cc92498d4424b32e8abb08156fae151

Posted on March 7, 2018

About Retail Clerk (Part-Time) – 34 Rd, Cadillac MI 49601

Currently, Meijer is looking for friendly team members to work in a clean and safe environment focusing on efficiency, productivity and growth.

Openings available in all departments! Some of the departments include:

  • Grocery Department

  • Utility Clerk

  • General Merchandise Department

What to expect: 10% Team Member discount * paid training * job diversity * weekly paycheck * flexible schedules * health coverage options * opportunities for promotion.

Those interested in a career opportunity are asked to complete an on-line application. Although pay rates vary based on the position, all positions provide basic health insurance benefits for the team member.

Qualifications vary dependent on position.

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8572678

