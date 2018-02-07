MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Restaurant Supervisor

Thompsonville, MI

http://www.crystalmountain.com

Posted on February 7, 2018

Crystal Mountain is seeking a detail oriented individual with strong hospitality leadership skills for the role of Restaurant Supervisor for both the Wild Tomato and Thistle Pub & Grille Front of House staff. This position will assist the Restaurant Management in overseeing the daily operations of restaurants and the preparation and service.

ALL employees at Crystal Mountain receive theseÂ resort benefits to include FREE; fitness center, indoor pool, outdoor water park, golf, wellness programs, climbing wall, adventure courses, alpine slide, mountain biking and trail access, group ski lessons, downhill skiing/boarding and ski & snowboard rentals.Â Â DISCOUNTSÂ on;Â spa services, fitness classes, retail products & apparel, food, lodging and personal training!

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/6850561

