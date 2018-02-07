CRYSTAL CAREERS START HERE!

Join our award winning team!

Crystal Mountain is seeking a detail oriented individual with strong hospitality leadership skills for the role of Restaurant Supervisor for both the Wild Tomato and Thistle Pub & Grille Front of House staff. This position will assist the Restaurant Management in overseeing the daily operations of restaurants and the preparation and service.

Resort Recreation Benefits:

ALL employees at Crystal Mountain receive theseÂ resort benefits to include FREE; fitness center, indoor pool, outdoor water park, golf, wellness programs, climbing wall, adventure courses, alpine slide, mountain biking and trail access, group ski lessons, downhill skiing/boarding and ski & snowboard rentals.Â Â DISCOUNTSÂ on;Â spa services, fitness classes, retail products & apparel, food, lodging and personal training!

For a list of all job duties for this position, please visit our website for a complete job description at www.crystalmountain.com.

Â