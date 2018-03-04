Restaurant Manager
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 4, 2018
About Restaurant Manager
At Olive Garden, family is not just something. Family is everything. Check out this short video to learn more!
Here are other reasons why you should #JoinOurFamily today:
Benefits at a Glance
Commitment to Quality of Life
-
Regularly work no more than 50 hours per week
-
Consistently enjoy one weekend off per month and 2 days off per week
-
Vacation and Flex time (up to 3 weeks paid time off within 1st year)
Career Advancement
-
Nearly 850 restaurants located across the U.S. and Canada
-
99% of General Managers and Directors of Operations promoted from within
Weekly Pay with Strong Benefits That Matter
-
Competitive base salary & achievable quarterly bonus eligibility
-
Immediate eligibility for medical, dental and vision insurance
-
Company-paid Short-Term Disability and Life Insurance
-
Discounts at over 100,000 merchants (Cell phones, day care, clothes, etc.)
-
Tuition reimbursement & Student Loans
After one year of service:
-
Company 401(k) with a match up to 120% on the first 6% of earnings
-
Company-paid Retirement Plus Benefit of 1.5% of eligible salary
-
Darden Employee Stock Purchase program at 15% discount
Local Community Involvement
-
Since 2003, donated more than 38 million pounds of food to local food banks
-
Over $288 million raised for Leukemia research through our Pasta for Pennies program
-
$16.5 million in grants to our team-members through our emergency assistance fund
Our Restaurant Managers report to the General Manager and are accountable for taking initiative, being people-focused, and results-oriented. They are responsible for leading their teams in a busy, fast-paced environment with a passion for service, a strong desire to win, and an ability to build relationships. At Olive Garden, âWe re All Family Here! and we take pride in our commitment to giving our managers an increased degree of flexibility to help balance their busy lives while supporting their professional goals. Come #JoinOurFamily today!
