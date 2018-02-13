CRYSTAL CAREERS START HERE!

Join our award winning team!

Crystal Mountain is seeking a Restaurant Manager. This position is responsible for ensuring excellence in guest satisfaction through efficient operations achieved by; effective training of staff, quality service and positive environment as measured by guest research tracking and low employee turnover rates. They are responsible for meeting or beating monthly budget numbers.

Resort Recreation Benefits:

ALL employees at Crystal Mountain receive theseÂ resort benefits to include FREE; fitness center, indoor pool, outdoor water park, golf, wellness programs, climbing wall, adventure courses, alpine slide, mountain biking and trail access, group ski lessons, downhill skiing/boarding and ski & snowboard rentals.Â Â DISCOUNTSÂ on;Â spa services, fitness classes, retail products & apparel, food, lodging and personal training!

For a list of all job duties for this position, please visit our website for a complete job description at www.crystalmountain.com.