Restaurant Host
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 16, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/367566
About Restaurant Host
* Willingness to accept the most effective role.
* Responsible for the promotion of a safe and professional workplace through adhering to policies and procedures as outlined in the Great Wolf Resorts handbook.
* Welcomes patrons by exchanging pleasantries; escorting them to assigned dining area; presenting menus; announcing waitperson’s name.
* Protects establishment and patrons by adhering to sanitation, safety, and alcohol control policies.
* Helps dining room staff by setting and clearing tables; replenishing water; and serving beverages as needed.
* Participates fully in Project Green Wolf, our company-wide environmental sustainability initiative, which includes, but is not limited to, recycling, waste reduction, and energy and water conservation.
QUALIFICATIONS:
* Previous hosting experience a plus.
* Provides superior service to each customer.
* Demonstrated talent at interacting effectively with all types of people.
* Strong multi-tasking skills. Completes several concurrent tasks.
* Basic mathematical skills as they apply to cash handling.
* Must be flexible regarding scheduling as it is based on business demands.
* Successful completion of criminal background check and drug screen.
PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:
* Lift up to 15 lbs.
* Able to stand for long periods of time. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, , national origin, disability or veterans’ status.
Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Protected Veterans/Disabled
Job at a Glance
About Great Wolf Resorts, Inc
More jobs at Great Wolf Resorts, Inc