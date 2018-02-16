Restaurant Host

* Willingness to accept the most effective role.

* Responsible for the promotion of a safe and professional workplace through adhering to policies and procedures as outlined in the Great Wolf Resorts handbook.

* Welcomes patrons by exchanging pleasantries; escorting them to assigned dining area; presenting menus; announcing waitperson’s name.

* Protects establishment and patrons by adhering to sanitation, safety, and alcohol control policies.

* Helps dining room staff by setting and clearing tables; replenishing water; and serving beverages as needed.

* Participates fully in Project Green Wolf, our company-wide environmental sustainability initiative, which includes, but is not limited to, recycling, waste reduction, and energy and water conservation.

QUALIFICATIONS:

* Previous hosting experience a plus.

* Provides superior service to each customer.

* Demonstrated talent at interacting effectively with all types of people.

* Strong multi-tasking skills. Completes several concurrent tasks.

* Basic mathematical skills as they apply to cash handling.

* Must be flexible regarding scheduling as it is based on business demands.

* Successful completion of criminal background check and drug screen.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

* Lift up to 15 lbs.

* Able to stand for long periods of time. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, , national origin, disability or veterans’ status.

Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Protected Veterans/Disabled