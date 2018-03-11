Restaurant Cook

* Willingness to accept the most effective role.

* Responsible for the promotion of a safe and professional workplace through adhering to policies and procedures as outlined in the Great Wolf Resorts handbook.

* Food preparation assistance by washing, peeling, cutting, and seeding vegetables and fruits; cleaning, cutting, and grinding meats, poultry, and seafood.

* Prepares all foods according to recipes, tasting and adjusting flavor , controls recipes by weighing and measuring designated ingredients

* Maintains safe, secure, and healthy work environment by cleaning work areas, equipment and utensils; segregating and removing garbage; steam-cleaning or hosing garbage containers; following sanitation standards and procedures; complying with legal regulations.

* Keeps supplies and foodstuffs ready by inventorying stock; requisitioning supplies and foodstuffs; verifying receipt; storing.

* Keeps equipment operating by following operating instructions; troubleshooting breakdowns; maintaining supplies; performing preventive maintenance; calling for repairs.

* Participates fully in Project Green Wolf, our company-wide environmental sustainability initiative, which includes, but is not limited to, recycling, waste reduction, and energy and water conservation.

* Works collaboratively to achieve team goals.

* Dedicated to exceeding quality standards and providing products and services of the highest caliber, excellent multi-tasking skills.

* Thorough understanding of sanitation-related issues. Takes all precautions and preventative measures necessary to ensure a clean food preparation environment.

* Willingness to work towards culinary degree.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

* Lift up to 30 lbs and long periods of standing.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, , national origin, disability or veterans’ status.

Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Protected Veterans/Disabled