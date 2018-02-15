Restaurant Busser

*Â Willingness to accept the most effective role.

*Â Responsible for the promotion of a safe and professional workplace through adhering to policies and procedures as outlined in the Great Wolf Resorts handbook.

*Â Prepares tables for dinner. Sets tables to operation manager’s standards.

*Â Protects establishment and patrons by adhering to sanitation and safety standards.

*Â Helps servers clean and sanitize tables and chairs for customers use.

*Â Keeps floors clean after each service and before next service.

*Â Keeps trays, highchairs, and booster seats clean for each guest service.

*Â Tray busses for each table by separating and organizing dishes for maximum productivity.

*Â Participates fully in Project Green Wolf, our company-wide environmental sustainability initiative, which includes, but is not limited to, recycling, waste reduction, and energy and water conservation.Â

*Â Must be flexible regarding scheduling as it is based on business demands.

*Â Successful completion of criminal background check and drug screen.Â

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

*Â Lift up to 50 lbs, bending, stretching.

*Â Able to stand for long periods of time.Â

