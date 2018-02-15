MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

Restaurant Busser

Traverse City, MI

Website:
http://www.americasjobexchange.com

Posted on February 15, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/367193

Apply Now

About Restaurant Busser

*Â  Willingness to accept the most effective role.

*Â  Responsible for the promotion of a safe and professional workplace through adhering to policies and procedures as outlined in the Great Wolf Resorts handbook.

*Â  Prepares tables for dinner. Sets tables to operation manager’s standards.

*Â  Protects establishment and patrons by adhering to sanitation and safety standards.

*Â  Helps servers clean and sanitize tables and chairs for customers use.

*Â  Keeps floors clean after each service and before next service.

*Â  Keeps trays, highchairs, and booster seats clean for each guest service.

*Â  Tray busses for each table by separating and organizing dishes for maximum productivity.

*Â  Participates fully in Project Green Wolf, our company-wide environmental sustainability initiative, which includes, but is not limited to, recycling, waste reduction, and energy and water conservation.Â 

*Â  Must be flexible regarding scheduling as it is based on business demands.

*Â  Successful completion of criminal background check and drug screen.Â 

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

*Â  Lift up to 50 lbs, bending, stretching.

*Â  Able to stand for long periods of time.Â 

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, , national origin, disability or veterans’ status.

Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Protected Veterans/Disabled

Â 

Employer’s Job# 5000316124506

Please visit job URL for more information about this opening and to view EOE statement.

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About Great Wolf Resorts

More jobs at Great Wolf Resorts

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8504133

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing