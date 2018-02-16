Restaurant Busser
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 16, 2018
About Restaurant Busser
* Willingness to accept the most effective role.
* Responsible for the promotion of a safe and professional workplace through adhering to policies and procedures as outlined in the Great Wolf Resorts handbook.
* Prepares tables for dinner. Sets tables to operation manager’s standards.
* Protects establishment and patrons by adhering to sanitation and safety standards.
* Helps servers clean and sanitize tables and chairs for customers use.
* Keeps floors clean after each service and before next service.
* Keeps trays, highchairs, and booster seats clean for each guest service.
* Tray busses for each table by separating and organizing dishes for maximum productivity.
* Participates fully in Project Green Wolf, our company-wide environmental sustainability initiative, which includes, but is not limited to, recycling, waste reduction, and energy and water conservation.
* Must be flexible regarding scheduling as it is based on business demands.
* Successful completion of criminal background check and drug screen.
PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:
* Lift up to 50 lbs, bending, stretching.
* Able to stand for long periods of time.
All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, , national origin, disability or veterans’ status. Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Protected Veterans/Disabled
