Restaurant Busser

* Willingness to accept the most effective role.

* Responsible for the promotion of a safe and professional workplace through adhering to policies and procedures as outlined in the Great Wolf Resorts handbook.

* Prepares tables for dinner. Sets tables to operation manager’s standards.

* Protects establishment and patrons by adhering to sanitation and safety standards.

* Helps servers clean and sanitize tables and chairs for customers use.

* Keeps floors clean after each service and before next service.

* Keeps trays, highchairs, and booster seats clean for each guest service.

* Tray busses for each table by separating and organizing dishes for maximum productivity.

* Participates fully in Project Green Wolf, our company-wide environmental sustainability initiative, which includes, but is not limited to, recycling, waste reduction, and energy and water conservation.

* Must be flexible regarding scheduling as it is based on business demands.

* Successful completion of criminal background check and drug screen.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

* Lift up to 50 lbs, bending, stretching.

* Able to stand for long periods of time.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, , national origin, disability or veterans’ status. Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Protected Veterans/Disabled