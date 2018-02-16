Resort Housekeeper

Petoskey RV Resort (PTO)

WORK CAMPING WITH SUN RV RESORTS

What could be better than earning a living while traveling the US in your RV?

Sun RV Resort’s Work Camper program enables you to do just that! Combine taking part in the exciting lifestyle of RV camping with working part time as a member of our team. As an added benefit to all of the great perks associated with joining our team, working as a Work Camper earns you additional rebates, which are applied to your site ledger each month, for all hours worked.

Opportunities are available at our Northern resorts during summer months and at our Southern resorts in the fall and winter. No matter what atmosphere you like, or where you want to travel, we’ll have a resort you’re sure to enjoy.

Are you someone who likes keeping things tidy and clean?

We are looking for a Housekeeper to work with us at one of our resort locations. You will help us ensure our resort is kept looking well-tended and attractive. Help us make our resort the kind of place guests can’t wait to return to!

OVERVIEW

Resort Housekeepers are responsible for regularly cleaning resort facilities and buildings to ensure the resort remains presentable and sanitary at all times.

JOB DUTIES

* Clean, sanitize, and stock kitchen areas with paper products as needed. Ensure all tables and chairs are clean and functioning properly.

* Clean and sanitize appliances to ensure they are free of food particles, mold and mildew. Defrost freezer as needed.

* Clean and sanitize bathrooms, ensuring they are well lit, and place rubber mats down to ensure safety.

* Follow all established safety procedures and precautions. Report all unsafe or hazardous conditions, incidents, accidents, and/or defective equipment to manager.

* Ensure general resort appearance is well maintained and orderly.

* Ensure all floors are swept, mopped, waxed, and buffed as needed.

* Ensure all windows and screens are clean and functioning properly.

* Maintain washers and dryers by wiping surfaces, removing lint, etc.

* Ensure all offices are clean and neat. Empty trash containers as needed.

* Other duties as assigned.

REQUIREMENTS

* High School Education (some HS education required)

* Previous experience cleaning homes or other large facilities, preferred

* Demonstrated knowledge of general janitorial work

* Knowledge of safety measures when using various cleaning chemicals

* Ability to lift at least 25 pounds

* Basic computer proficiency including the ability to use email and internet

AS A WORK CAMPER, YOU WILL

* Receive a welcome kit with detailed information about being a Sun RV Resorts Work Camper

* Earn wages for the work you perform

* Earn rebates that are applied towards your site rent

* Earn free rent for referring other Work Campers who get hired

* Take part in exciting activities and events

* Gain access to purchase Work Camper gear and our seasonal Work Camper t-shirt

* Help our team offer an outstanding array of amenities, wonderful planned events, spacious social facilities and dedicated on-site customer service focused on maximizing the enjoyment our guests’ visits