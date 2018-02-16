Resort Groundskeeper

Petoskey RV Resort (PTO)

WORK CAMPING WITH SUN RV RESORTS

What could be better than earning a living while traveling the US in your RV?

Sun RV Resort’s Work Camper program enables you to do just that! Combine taking part in the exciting lifestyle of RV camping with working part time as a member of our team. As an added benefit to all of the great perks associated with joining our team, working as a Work Camper earns you additional rebates, which are applied to your site ledger each month, for all hours worked.

Opportunities are available at our Northern resorts during summer months and at our Southern resorts in the fall and winter. No matter what atmosphere you like, or where you want to travel, we’ll have a resort you’re sure to enjoy.

Do you enjoy being outdoors and working with your hands? We are looking for a Resort Groundskeeper for one of our RV resort locations. You will help us ensure the resort grounds are kept looking well-tended and attractive. Help us make our resort the kind of place guests can’t wait to return to.

OVERVIEW

Resort Groundskeepers perform a variety of landscaping maintenance and snow removal duties (where applicable). They regularly mow lawns, weed, plant flowers, plow snow, remove debris from property grounds, and overall ensure our resorts are well-maintained and look presentable. Resort Groundskeepers also work to ensure our residents and guests receive quality customer service.

JOB DUTIES

* Empty trash, shovel, and perform maintenance or repair duties using saws, blowers, mowers, drills or other hand tools.

* Ensure lawns are manicured appropriately. Regularly treat weeds for weed control, weed whip, rake leaves, plant flowers/shrubs, spread mulch/woodchips/stones, trim shrubs and hedges, cut and remove tree limbs damaged by adverse weather conditions, and perform other lawn care services as necessary.

* Inspect irrigation system regularly to ensure it is working properly; repair as needed.

* Pick-up trash and debris from common areas and streets on a daily basis. Empty common area trash containers as needed.

* Maintain resort vehicles and equipment.

* Report all resort maintenance issues and concerns identified while performing daily duties to manager.

* Ensure resort is presentable at all times and adheres to Sun’s curb appeal standards.

* If applicable, maintain resort pool(s), testing chemical le vels, adjusting appropriately.

* Safely operate vehicles for the purpose of performing job duties.

* Follow safety procedures while performing duties.

* Other duties and special projects as assigned.

REQUIREMENTS

* High School Education (some HS education required)

* Previous groundskeeping experience in the resort/hospitality industry, preferred

* Demonstrated knowledge of and broad experience in general grounds maintenance techniques

* Ability to endure seasonal temperatures as working conditions require constant outdoor work

* Proficient skills in operating various hand tools, power equipment, and commercial machinery

* Ability to work well independently as well as on a team

* Ability to lift at least 25 pounds

* Basic computer proficiency including the ability to use email and the internet

AS A WORK CAMPER, YOU WILL

* Receive a welcome kit with detailed information about being a Sun RV Resorts Work Camper

* Earn wages for the work you perform

* Earn rebates that are applied towards your site rent

* Earn free rent for referring other Work Campers who get hired

* Take part in exciting activities and events

* Gain access to purchase Work Camper gear and our seasonal Work Camper t-shirt

* Help our team offer an outstanding array of amenities, wonderful planned events, spacious social facilities and dedicated on-site customer service focused on maximizing the enjoyment our guests’ visits