Residential Truck Driver CDL

About Us

Republic Services is an industry leader in U.S. recycling and non-hazardous solid waste. Through our subsidiaries, Republicâs collection companies, recycling centers, transfer stations, and landfills focus on providing effective solutions to make proper waste disposal effortless for our 14 million customers. Weâll handle it from here., our brand promise, lets customers know they can count on Republic to provide a superior experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world. Why Work with Us Our Company cannot thrive without great people devoted to serving customers, the community and the planet. We hire the best people to make Republic a great place to work. We are focused on attracting talented individuals across professions who are as committed to serving customers and the planet as we are. We strive to create a workplace that’s meaningful and rewarding to our 33,000 employees. That’s why we are proud to be recognized as Best Large Employer by Forbes, Worldâs Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, and Human Rights Campaign Foundationâs 2018 Corporate Equality Index.

Job Description

A Residential Truck Driver is responsible for safely operating a front-, side-, or rear-loading truck, and providing prompt, courteous and complete waste removal services for customers who reside on a designated route. In addition, a Residential Truck Driver is responsible for ensuring his or her vehicle is in compliance with the Companyâs safety standards prior to operating the vehicle, ensures that all Company, state and federal regulations are adhered to at all times while operating the vehicle, and completes vehicle condition reports (âVCRsâ) on a daily basis to ensure that any vehicle defects are repaired in a timely manner.

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities

â¢ Good customer services skills to meet and exceed customer expectations; acts in a professional, courteous and cooperative manner toward customers and co-workers; works with a sense of honesty and trustworthiness.

â¢ Good time management skills to ensure assigned responsibilities are completed in an efficient and safe manner.

â¢ Good follow through ability; adheres to work schedule and follows through on challenges as they arise.

â¢ Ability to adhere to Company policies and rules set forth; promotes the Companyâs safety standards; does not take inappropriate risks.

â¢ Maintains a feeling of pride in work; strives to achieve all goals.

Preferred Qualifications

â¢ Two years of prior experience driving heavy commercial trucks.

â¢ Class A Commercial Driverâs License.

Principal Responsibilities

â¢ Perform complete pre- and post-operation inspection of the vehicle in accordance with Company policy to ensure tire pressure, fluid levels, safety equipment, gauges, and controls are in proper working order. Report any safety issues on standard reports.

â¢ Safely operate his or her heavy truck along his or her designated route and to the disposal site; read route sheet, follow map and service each customer as identified on the route sheet or as assigned by the dispatcher and/or supervisor.

â¢ Operate manual and/or automatic controls in accordance with Company safety policies and procedures to lift and load refuse, operate compactor and dispose of collected material at the designated facility.

â¢ Courteously interact with all customers, dispatchers and others on a daily basis to ensure all customer routes are serviced in a timely and professional manner.

â¢ Identify unsatisfactory waste containers and tag containers in accordance with applicable departmental procedures.

â¢ Continuously monitor waste for evidence of unacceptable waste.

â¢ Clean area around an accidental waste spill, ensuring adherence to all applicable safety standards and policies.

â¢ Continuously monitor the condition of the vehicle to ensure it is operationally ready at all times to minimize down time; clean waste from the packer blade and truck body on each disposal trip.

â¢ Complete required route/productivity sheets, VCRs and other reports, as required.

â¢ Maintain adherence to required productivity standards for the department to ensure all customers are serviced in a timely and efficient manner.

â¢ Follow all required safety policies and procedures.

â¢ Actively participate in the Companyâs ReSOP program.

â¢ Perform other job-related duties as assigned. The statements herein are intended to describe the general nature of work performed by this position, and are not to be construed as an exhaustive list of responsibilities, duties, and skills. Furthermore, they do not establish a contract for employment and are subject to change at the discretion of the Company.

Qualifications

â¢ Class B or higher Commercial Driverâs license with air brakes endorsement

Rewarding Compensation and Benefits

Eligible employees can elect to participate in:

â¢ Comprehensive medical benefits coverage, dental plans and vision coverage.

â¢ Health care and dependent care spending accounts.

â¢ Short- and long-term disability.

â¢ Life insurance and accidental death & dismemberment insurance.

â¢ Employee and Family Assistance Program (EAP).

â¢ Employee discount programs.

â¢ 401(k) plan with a generous company match.

â¢ Employee Stock Purchase Plan (ESPP).

