RESIDENTIAL SUPPORT SPECIALIST
Bear River Health at Walloon Lake
Walloon Lake, MI
Posted on February 21, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/368562
About RESIDENTIAL SUPPORT SPECIALIST
JOB DESCRIPTION
Summary:Â Provides support to clients in a residential or independent living setting.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
- Monitors and reports the activities of residents in a twenty-four (24) hour facility.
- Provides for the security of the facility and safety of the residents.
- Manages and documents emergency situations and notifies appropriate staff.
- Enforces the rules of the program as they apply to the residents.
- Completes daily progress note in medical record per treatment plan and pertinent events.
- Performs member and/or house related data management and clerical activities on assignment basis.
- Reports to staff at the end of each shift.
- Participates in Recovery Team meetings as necessary.
- Transports members and children to and from appointments.
- Monitors members self-administration of medications.
- Maintains appropriate member/staff boundaries.
- Provides other duties as assigned.
SKILLS / REQUIREMENTS
Education and/or Experience:
- High school diploma or GED and some experience working in a residential treatment program.
Additional Requirements,Â Certificates/Licenses/Registrations:
- Valid Driverâs license, proof of current insurance and willingness to use personal vehicle. Driver’s license is an essential requirement for performing duties for this position.
- Clean Motor Vehicle Record – no more than 2 moving violations or a license suspension in past 3 years. Driverâs license is an essential requirement for performing duties for this position.
- TB skin test, physical assessment.
- Must possess and maintain certification in Infants and Children First Aid and CPR. Must be physically able to perform CPR and Standard First Aid.
Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:
- Demonstrates clinical competency in accordance with standards for the position.
- Demonstrates competencies in accordance with BRH standards.
- Demonstrated ability to work effectively as a monitor of clients in residential or independent living treatment.
- Ability to assess potential crisis situations and take appropriate preventive action.
- Ability to effectively handle emergency situations and take necessary action.
- Some knowledge of drug addiction and treatment methods.
- Ability to communicate and interact with clients receiving treatment for drug abuse.
- Ability to receive certification to drive agency vehicles.
- Ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing.
“Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled”
IMPORTANT NOTES
Must be able to work nights, weekends and holidays without exception.
Job at a Glance
About Bear River Health at Walloon Lake
More jobs at Bear River Health at Walloon Lake