RESIDENTIAL SUPPORT SPECIALIST

Summary:Â Provides support to clients in a residential or independent living setting.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Monitors and reports the activities of residents in a twenty-four (24) hour facility.

Provides for the security of the facility and safety of the residents.

Manages and documents emergency situations and notifies appropriate staff.

Enforces the rules of the program as they apply to the residents.

Completes daily progress note in medical record per treatment plan and pertinent events.

Performs member and/or house related data management and clerical activities on assignment basis.

Reports to staff at the end of each shift.

Participates in Recovery Team meetings as necessary.

Transports members and children to and from appointments.

Monitors members self-administration of medications.

Maintains appropriate member/staff boundaries.

Provides other duties as assigned.

SKILLS / REQUIREMENTS

Education and/or Experience:

High school diploma or GED and some experience working in a residential treatment program.

Additional Requirements,Â Certificates/Licenses/Registrations:

Valid Driverâs license, proof of current insurance and willingness to use personal vehicle. Driver’s license is an essential requirement for performing duties for this position.

Clean Motor Vehicle Record – no more than 2 moving violations or a license suspension in past 3 years. Driverâs license is an essential requirement for performing duties for this position.

TB skin test, physical assessment.

Must possess and maintain certification in Infants and Children First Aid and CPR. Must be physically able to perform CPR and Standard First Aid.

Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:

Demonstrates clinical competency in accordance with standards for the position.

Demonstrates competencies in accordance with BRH standards.

Demonstrated ability to work effectively as a monitor of clients in residential or independent living treatment.

Ability to assess potential crisis situations and take appropriate preventive action.

Ability to effectively handle emergency situations and take necessary action.

Some knowledge of drug addiction and treatment methods.

Ability to communicate and interact with clients receiving treatment for drug abuse.

Ability to receive certification to drive agency vehicles.

Ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing.

IMPORTANT NOTES

Must be able to work nights, weekends and holidays without exception.