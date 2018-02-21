MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

RESIDENTIAL SUPPORT SPECIALIST

Walloon Lake, MI

http://bearriverhealth.com

Posted on February 21, 2018

JOB DESCRIPTION

Summary:Â Provides support to clients in a residential or independent living setting.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Monitors and reports the activities of residents in a twenty-four (24) hour facility.
  • Provides for the security of the facility and safety of the residents.
  • Manages and documents emergency situations and notifies appropriate staff.
  • Enforces the rules of the program as they apply to the residents.
  • Completes daily progress note in medical record per treatment plan and pertinent events.
  • Performs member and/or house related data management and clerical activities on assignment basis.
  • Reports to staff at the end of each shift.
  • Participates in Recovery Team meetings as necessary.
  • Transports members and children to and from appointments.
  • Monitors members self-administration of medications.
  • Maintains appropriate member/staff boundaries.
  • Provides other duties as assigned.

SKILLS / REQUIREMENTS

Education and/or Experience:

  • High school diploma or GED and some experience working in a residential treatment program.

Additional Requirements,Â Certificates/Licenses/Registrations:

  • Valid Driverâs license, proof of current insurance and willingness to use personal vehicle. Driver’s license is an essential requirement for performing duties for this position.
  • Clean Motor Vehicle Record – no more than 2 moving violations or a license suspension in past 3 years. Driverâs license is an essential requirement for performing duties for this position.
  • TB skin test, physical assessment.
  • Must possess and maintain certification in Infants and Children First Aid and CPR. Must be physically able to perform CPR and Standard First Aid.

Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:

  • Demonstrates clinical competency in accordance with standards for the position.
  • Demonstrates competencies in accordance with BRH standards.
  • Demonstrated ability to work effectively as a monitor of clients in residential or independent living treatment.
  • Ability to assess potential crisis situations and take appropriate preventive action.
  • Ability to effectively handle emergency situations and take necessary action.
  • Some knowledge of drug addiction and treatment methods.
  • Ability to communicate and interact with clients receiving treatment for drug abuse.
  • Ability to receive certification to drive agency vehicles.
  • Ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing.

“Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled”

IMPORTANT NOTES

Must be able to work nights, weekends and holidays without exception.

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8515321

