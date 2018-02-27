RESIDENTIAL SALES REP

TruGreen is committed to providing personalized attention for our associates. We focus on developing our people by building proud, dynamic teams while helping associates reach their personal and professional goals. We continuously strive to make TruGreen an employer of choice and “a great place to work!”

Position Overview

Sells residential lawn care services to new and existing customers both in-person and by phone. Starts the selling season through telemarketing and then transitions to outside sales during the peak selling season. Travels to residential areas and walks outside to make sales door-to-door.

Responsibilities

1. Performs inside sales or telemarketing from the branch office during training and then occasionally over the course of the cyclical selling season based upon business needs and weather conditions. Transitions to perform outside sales door-to-door requiring travel to residential areas by personal vehicle.

2. Sells residential lawn care services, including weed control, fertilization, and insect control, as well as specialized services, tailored to the needs of customers, to achieve weekly sales goals.

3. Generates additional sales revenue by cross-selling and up-selling to current customers.

4. Compiles lists of potential customers for use as sales leads based on information from direct mailing/advertisement, community activities, and other resources.

5. Identifies target geographic area for sales on a weekly basis.

6. Prepares and develops an effective sales pitch to build customer relationships, reinforce value-added services, and answer potential qu estions to overcome resistance and objections.

7. Contacts potential customers to explain type and value of services or products.

8. Quotes prices, negotiates with customer, and closes the sale.

9. Collects customer contact information for every sale.

10. Estimates date of service for customer based on knowledge of branch production and service schedules.

11. Prepares and maintains accurate sales reports.

Education and Experience Requirements

* High school diploma/GED required

* Customer service and/or sales experience preferred

* Valid, permanent driver’s license from state of residence and a clean driving record defined as no DUI-related violations within the past five years and no more than three moving violations within the past three years, are required

* Certification as required by federal, state or local law

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

* Consultative sales skills and abilities by phone and in-person

* Knowledge of selling techniques (prospecting, overcoming objections, closing sales)

* Ability to find and assess potential sales opportunities

* Ability to build customer relationships and provide customer service

* Verbal and written communication skills

* Data entry skills with a computer and/or a mobile device

* Mathematical skill to calculate figures and amounts such as discounts, commissions, proportions, percentages, area and volume

* Ability to operate a motor vehicle and travel locally on an extensive basis

* Time management skills, including punctuality for on-time attendance

Physical Demands & Working Conditions

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Regularly required to:

* Sit, stand and walk

* Use hands and arms to handle, feel or reach

* Speak and hear

* Use close vision abilities

Occasionally required to:

* Lift or move up to 25 lbs

* Stoop, kneel, crouch or crawl

The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job.

Noise level

* Low to moderate

Adverse Conditions

* Minimal

