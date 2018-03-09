Residential Construction Laborer
Kalkaska, MI
Posted on March 9, 2018
About Residential Construction Laborer
We are a residential framing company servicing local contractors. We specialize in custom home framing and siding. We strive to be part of a team with our customers and not their competition.
We service Northern Michigan so traveling up to an hour or more can happen. (Can meet and ride with Foreman)
Responsibilities & Duties for Residential Construction Laborer
- Take direction from Foreman of specific tasks to complete.
- Maintain a clean job site, pick up excess materials and dispose.
- Perform task including physical labor, hauling or staging materials and use of power tools.
- Keep vehicles / trailers clean and organized and stocked with needed materials.
- Maintain tools and repairs.
- Represent a professional appearance.
- Communicate job related issues / concerns with Foreman
- Assist Foreman with problem solving for solutions.
- Work well with others on crew.
- Have an overall positive attitude.Â
Qualifications for Residential Construction Laborer
- Must have some construction experience.
- Must be able to pass a drug test (random drug tests given)
- Positive, company-oriented attitude.
- Able to take direction well from others.
- Must have a positive work ethic, show up to work on time and work in a safe and efficient manner.
Benefits and Compensation for Residential Construction Laborer
- Competitive Pay
- Health / Dental Insurance
- Retirement with a company match
- Paid Holidays
- Paid Vacation
