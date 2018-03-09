MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Residential Construction Laborer

Kalkaska, MI

http://www.lcgservice.com

Posted on March 9, 2018

About Residential Construction Laborer

We are a residential framing company servicing local contractors. We specialize in custom home framing and siding. We strive to be part of a team with our customers and not their competition.
We service Northern Michigan so traveling up to an hour or more can happen. (Can meet and ride with Foreman)

Responsibilities & Duties for Residential Construction Laborer

  • Take direction from Foreman of specific tasks to complete.
  • Maintain a clean job site, pick up excess materials and dispose.
  • Perform task including physical labor, hauling or staging materials and use of power tools.
  • Keep vehicles / trailers clean and organized and stocked with needed materials.
  • Maintain tools and repairs.
  • Represent a professional appearance.
  • Communicate job related issues / concerns with Foreman
  • Assist Foreman with problem solving for solutions.
  • Work well with others on crew.
  • Have an overall positive attitude.Â 

Qualifications for Residential Construction Laborer

  • Must have some construction experience.
  • Must be able to pass a drug test (random drug tests given)
  • Positive, company-oriented attitude.
  • Able to take direction well from others.
  • Must have a positive work ethic, show up to work on time and work in a safe and efficient manner.

Benefits and Compensation for Residential Construction Laborer

  • Competitive Pay
  • Health / Dental Insurance
  • Retirement with a company match
  • Paid Holidays
  • Paid Vacation

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8579066

