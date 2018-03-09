We are a residential framing company servicing local contractors. We specialize in custom home framing and siding. We strive to be part of a team with our customers and not their competition.

We service Northern Michigan so traveling up to an hour or more can happen. (Can meet and ride with Foreman)

Responsibilities & Duties for Residential Construction Laborer

Take direction from Foreman of specific tasks to complete.

Maintain a clean job site, pick up excess materials and dispose.

Perform task including physical labor, hauling or staging materials and use of power tools.

Keep vehicles / trailers clean and organized and stocked with needed materials.

Maintain tools and repairs.

Represent a professional appearance.

Communicate job related issues / concerns with Foreman

Assist Foreman with problem solving for solutions.

Work well with others on crew.

Have an overall positive attitude.Â

Qualifications for Residential Construction Laborer

Must have some construction experience.

Must be able to pass a drug test (random drug tests given)

Positive, company-oriented attitude.

Able to take direction well from others.

Must have a positive work ethic, show up to work on time and work in a safe and efficient manner.

Benefits and Compensation for Residential Construction Laborer

Competitive Pay

Health / Dental Insurance

Retirement with a company match

Paid Holidays

Paid Vacation

Â