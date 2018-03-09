We are a residential framing company servicing local contractors. We specialize in custom home framing and siding. We strive to be part of a team with our customers and not their competition.

We service northern Michigan so traveling up to an hour or more can happen.

Responsibilities & Duties for a Residential Construction Foreman

Manage job site materials – ordered ahead of time, organized on site and protected from weather.

Read and understand plans in there entirety.

Manage crewmen and their production to ensure safety, quality and efficiency.

Good communication skills to customers, employees, office personnel,etc.

Manage schedule for completion of projects.

Handle all paperwork associated with the position such as time cards, policy forms, receipts, etc.

Understand and maintain company policy and procedure at all times.

Maintain work truck, equipment and tools.

Maintain a clean job site at end of every day.

Represent a professional appearance.

Ensure crew members are on time and ready for work.

Communicate any issues with upper management.

Work well with others on crew.

Have an overall positive attitude.

Qualifications for Residential Construction Foreman