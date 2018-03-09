MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Residential Construction Foreman

Kalkaska, MI

http://www.lcgservice.com

Posted on March 9, 2018

About Residential Construction Foreman

We are a residential framing company servicing local contractors. We specialize in custom home framing and siding. We strive to be part of a team with our customers and not their competition.
We service northern Michigan so traveling up to an hour or more can happen.

Responsibilities & Duties for a Residential Construction Foreman

  • Manage job site materials – ordered ahead of time, organized on site and protected from weather.
  • Read and understand plans in there entirety.
  • Manage crewmen and their production to ensure safety, quality and efficiency.
  • Good communication skills to customers, employees, office personnel,etc.
  • Manage schedule for completion of projects.
  • Handle all paperwork associated with the position such as time cards, policy forms, receipts, etc.
  • Understand and maintain company policy and procedure at all times.
  • Maintain work truck, equipment and tools.
  • Maintain a clean job site at end of every day.
  • Represent a professional appearance.
  • Ensure crew members are on time and ready for work.
  • Communicate any issues with upper management.
  • Work well with others on crew.
  • Have an overall positive attitude.

Qualifications for Residential Construction Foreman

  • Must have construction experience
  • Must have Valid driver’s license
  • Must be able to pass a drug test (random drug test given)
  • Positive, company-oriented attitude.

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8579044

