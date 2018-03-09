Residential Construction Foreman
Kalkaska, MI
Posted on March 9, 2018
About Residential Construction Foreman
We are a residential framing company servicing local contractors. We specialize in custom home framing and siding. We strive to be part of a team with our customers and not their competition.
We service northern Michigan so traveling up to an hour or more can happen.
Responsibilities & Duties for a Residential Construction Foreman
- Manage job site materials – ordered ahead of time, organized on site and protected from weather.
- Read and understand plans in there entirety.
- Manage crewmen and their production to ensure safety, quality and efficiency.
- Good communication skills to customers, employees, office personnel,etc.
- Manage schedule for completion of projects.
- Handle all paperwork associated with the position such as time cards, policy forms, receipts, etc.
- Understand and maintain company policy and procedure at all times.
- Maintain work truck, equipment and tools.
- Maintain a clean job site at end of every day.
- Represent a professional appearance.
- Ensure crew members are on time and ready for work.
- Communicate any issues with upper management.
- Work well with others on crew.
- Have an overall positive attitude.
Qualifications for Residential Construction Foreman
- Must have construction experience
- Must have Valid driver’s license
- Must be able to pass a drug test (random drug test given)
- Positive, company-oriented attitude.
