Resident Assistant- Full Time (various shifts available)

Samaritas, one of the state’s largest faith-based nonprofits, has been sending ripples of positive change into Michigan communities since 1934. Prior to 2016, Samaritas operated as Lutheran Social Services of Michigan.

Samaritas provides a continuum of care to all in need with approximately 70 different programs in 40 different locations in Michigan. We believe in diversity and inclusion, for the people we serve and the people we employ. Employing nearly 2,000 employees in opportunities ranging from direct service to management in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, we hope that you will consider joining the Samaritas team and help work in making a difference in communities across Michigan.

We walk with people in need, offering hope and compassion while upholding their dignity, advocating for equality and justice, and seeking creative solutions with those who place their trust in us.

Job Summary

Assists residents in daily living and health support in accordance with their individual program plan.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide hands-on care and assistance to residents, including but not limited to moving/lifting/transferring, bathing, personal hygiene and grooming, laundry and mealtime assistance. Inform Nurse/Manager of individual health care concerns or changes in resident’s condition. Respond to call system promptly.

Monitor residents’ health according to service plan by passing medications, monitoring vital signs and blood sugar, administering insulin, and collecting specimens as needed. Advise families when medications are needed.

Assist residents with activities in daily living, including but not limited to household tasks, communication skills, and activities in the community.

Assist in development of individuals’ social and recreational interests and skills through appropriate modeling and supportive and/or programmed activities.

Record all entries on flow sheets, notes, charts, etc., in an informative and descriptive manner.

Assist residents in maintaining a clean and tidy environment, including but not limited to vacuuming, dusting, and mopping resident rooms; cleaning, washing, sanitizing, and polishing bathroom fixtures; and mopping up spills as they occur in assigned areas. Evaluate resident rooms and public areas for safety and report concerns to housekeeper.

Monitor and request orders for medical and office supplies.

Assist with serving meals in dining room as needed.

Job Qualifications

Education, Training, and Licensure/Certification

High school diploma or equivalent preferred.

Additional training or college courses in nursing or health care preferred.

Experience

Experience as Resident Aide in an assisted living or nursing facility or Certified as a Nursing Assistant preferred.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

Ability to read, speak, and write proper English.

Ability to apply commonsense understanding to carry out simple instructions. May deal with changing situations.

Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and apply units of measure.

Ability to display compassion and sensitivity with vulnerable adults who may become angry, hostile or combative.

Ability and willingness to work constructively with individuals from diverse cultural backgrounds.

Ability to maintain a helping role and intervene with resident care when appropriate.

Ability to work professionally and effectively with all levels of staff, residents, families and care providers.

Additional Work Requirements

Required to work off-shift schedules; evenings, weekends and holidays to support resident care requirements.

On-call availability required.

Physical and Mental Requirements

Ability to safely lift and transfer persons served weighing average of 150 pounds on occasional basis.

Ability to safely push person in wheel chair weighing up to 250 pounds on occasional basis.

Ability to verbally communicate.

Near visual acuity.

Hand-eye coordination.

Finger dexterity.

Ability to bend at waist, stoop.

Requisition Number 2018-2696

Posted Date 2/27/2018

Category Support Workers

Employee Type Full-Time

Hours Per Pay Period 80

Shift Afternoon

Work Hours 2:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Weekends and/or Holidays Required Yes

On Call Required No

Position Location US-MI-Williamsburg