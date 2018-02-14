Rental Technician – Winter Season

Position Summary:

The job requires taking information provided through customer filled out rental forms, and interacting with guests to select, adjust and explain the correct use of their boots, boards, skis and bindings.

Professional Experience:

There is no minimum level professional experience required for this position.

Education:

A minimum of a High School diploma or equivalency is preferred for this position.

Required Skills:

A valid Driver’s License is required for this position.

Technicians must pass Manufacturer’s binding certification tests administered by Snow-sports Rental manager.

A working knowledge of adjustment features and settings for all ski and snowboard boots, ski and snowboard bindings is critical.

Employment at Shanty Creek Resorts comes with many great benefits, including special discount on golf, spa, shopping, dining and of course overnight lodging! Other benefits include: * Lodging discounts at other hotels in Michigan * Use of our Fitness Center * Discounted Golf * Free Season Ski Pass * And much more!