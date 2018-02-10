RENTAL SALES ASSOCIATE â CONNECT OUR CUSTOMERS TO MOMENTS THAT MATTER

Additional earnings potential as much as 3-5 times your annual base salary!

As a Rental Sales Associate, you will contribute to the success of our company by assisting customers with their vehicle rentals to ensure a positive customer experience. Additionally, as a Rental Sales Associate you will also be responsible for promoting and selling our additional products and services to customers utilizing proven sales techniques. The ideal candidate for this position is energetic, motivated, has a passion for sales and customer service and enjoys working in a fast-paced environment.

As a Rental Sales Associate, we will provide you with the necessary training to reach your full potential. This training will facilitate your ability to meet sales goals and maximize earning potential. Additionally, we will provide several educational opportunities to develop skills that will prepare you for advancement.

Requirements of the Rental Sales Associate:

High school diploma or equivalent

At least six months of experience in a role where sales and/or customer service is preferred

Ability to use proven sales techniques while providing a positive customer experience in a fast-paced environment

Sales driven, self-motivated, personable and dependable

Basic computer skills to enter information into our database

Valid driverâs license

Compensation & Benefits of the Rental Sales Associate:

We provide hourly base pay PLUS an extremely lucrative commission/incentive/bonus plan.

Medical, Dental, Vision & 401K

Full training to learn the business and enhance professional skills

Drug screening and a background check are a part of our hiring process

To help expedite the application process and save you time, our application includes a Video Interview, which is a quick and simple recorded interview that will show our hiring managers how you would fit as a member of our team. On screen step-by-step instructions will guide you through the application and Video Interview process. To be considered for this role you must complete a recorded Video Interview.

*If you have any questions about the position or on our hiring process feel free to reach out Ana Bavery Email: [email protected] or by phone at 312.840.6010

Avis Budget is an EO employer â M/F/Vets/Disabled

The information listed in this advertisement describes the general nature and level of this position only. Essential functions and responsibilities may change as business needs require. Your response to this ad may result in your being considered for employment with an affiliated company of Avis Budget Group, the publicly traded parent company of Avis Budget Car Rental, LLC and its subsidiaries.

This advertisement does not constitute a promise or guarantee of employment.