Rehabilitation Technician HRS Full TimeMcLaren No

Rehabilitation Technician- HRS Full Time-McLaren Northern Michigan- Petoske, MI (331113)

We are currently recruiting for a Rehab Technician. You will work in a team where you will provide quality, compassionate care in a secure setting. Provides patient care support under the direction of a licensed therapist.Â Help mentally and/or physically impaired patients to participate in tasks to restore, reinforce, and enhance their performance.

Responsibilities

â¢Follows patient care-related tasks as determined by the OTR/RPT to assist the patient in achieving optimal goals.

â¢Must be able to communicate in both verbally and in writing to members of the rehabilitation team.

â¢Visual acquity to perceive patient reactions to treatment and to read instructions.

â¢Able to lift and carry equipment, supplies and materials up to 50 lbs on a regular basis.

Qualifications

â¢High School Diploma or equivalent.

â¢6-12 months relevant experience strongly recommended in a rehab setting.

â¢CPR certification (when required).

â¢Willing to participate in on-the-job training after initial orientation.

Benefits

This position offers a competitive pay rate and benefits package including:

â¢Medical and Dental Insurance Plans

â¢Vision Coverage

â¢Vacation

â¢Paid Time Off

â¢401K

â¢Continuing Education Opportunities

â¢Healthcare Flexible Spending Account

â¢Dependent Care Flexible Spending Account

â¢Employee and Dependent Life Insurance

â¢Group Legal Plan

â¢Laser Eye Surgery Discount Plan

