Rehabilitation Technician HRS Full TimeMcLaren No
Petoskey, MI
Posted on February 10, 2018
Rehabilitation Technician- HRS Full Time-McLaren Northern Michigan- Petoske, MI (331113)
We are currently recruiting for a Rehab Technician. You will work in a team where you will provide quality, compassionate care in a secure setting. Provides patient care support under the direction of a licensed therapist.Â Help mentally and/or physically impaired patients to participate in tasks to restore, reinforce, and enhance their performance.
Responsibilities
â¢Follows patient care-related tasks as determined by the OTR/RPT to assist the patient in achieving optimal goals.
â¢Must be able to communicate in both verbally and in writing to members of the rehabilitation team.
â¢Visual acquity to perceive patient reactions to treatment and to read instructions.
â¢Able to lift and carry equipment, supplies and materials up to 50 lbs on a regular basis.
Qualifications
â¢High School Diploma or equivalent.
â¢6-12 months relevant experience strongly recommended in a rehab setting.
â¢CPR certification (when required).
â¢Willing to participate in on-the-job training after initial orientation.
Benefits
This position offers a competitive pay rate and benefits package including:
â¢Medical and Dental Insurance Plans
â¢Vision Coverage
â¢Vacation
â¢Paid Time Off
â¢401K
â¢Continuing Education Opportunities
â¢Healthcare Flexible Spending Account
â¢Dependent Care Flexible Spending Account
â¢Employee and Dependent Life Insurance
â¢Group Legal Plan
â¢Laser Eye Surgery Discount Plan
Equal Opportunity Employer/Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities. Drug Free Workplace
