Rehabilitation Technician HRS Full TimeMcLaren No

Rehabilitation Technician- HRS Full Time-McLaren Northern Michigan- Petoske, MI (331113)

We are currently recruiting for a Rehab Technician. You will work in a team where you will provide quality, compassionate care in a secure setting. Provides patient care support under the direction of a licensed therapist. Help mentally and/or physically impaired patients to participate in tasks to restore, reinforce, and enhance their performance.

Responsibilities

•Follows patient care-related tasks as determined by the OTR/RPT to assist the patient in achieving optimal goals.

•Must be able to communicate in both verbally and in writing to members of the rehabilitation team.

•Visual acquity to perceive patient reactions to treatment and to read instructions.

•Able to lift and carry equipment, supplies and materials up to 50 lbs on a regular basis.

Qualifications

•High School Diploma or equivalent.

•6-12 months relevant experience strongly recommended in a rehab setting.

•CPR certification (when required).

•Willing to participate in on-the-job training after initial orientation.

Benefits

This position offers a competitive pay rate and benefits package including:

•Medical and Dental Insurance Plans

•Vision Coverage

•Vacation

•Paid Time Off

•401K

•Continuing Education Opportunities

•Healthcare Flexible Spending Account

•Dependent Care Flexible Spending Account

•Employee and Dependent Life Insurance

•Group Legal Plan

•Laser Eye Surgery Discount Plan

