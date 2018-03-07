Registered Polysomnographic Technologist

Department:Sleep Center – Petoskey

Schedule:Full-time

Shift:Night Shift

Hours:7p-7a

Salary Range:$21.62 Commensurate with Experience

Job Details:

The Polysomnographic Technologist provides comprehensive evaluation and treatment of sleep disorders including in-center and out-of-center sleep testing, diagnostic and therapeutic interventions, comprehensive patient care and direct patient education.RESPONSIBILITIESÂ· Reviews the patient’s history and verifies the medical order.Â· Accurately scores and analyzes sleep studies. Non-registered sleep technologists may score only under supervision of an RST, RPSGT, CPSGT, respiratory therapist with the sleep disorders specialist certification (either CRT-SDS or RRT-SDS), or medical staff members/PhDs board-certified in sleep medicine.Â· Performs therapeutic treatments and interventions independently.Â· Recognizes physiological parameters including various sleep stages.Â· Maintains and properly uses sleep-related equipment.Â· Adheres to sleep centers policies and procedures.Â· Informs, instructs, and educates patients regarding testing and treatments.Â· Maintains professional and technical knowledge.Â· Maintains all required documentation, logs, charts, forms and records in paper and electronic formats.Â· Performs other related duties as required and directed.REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONSÂ· Must be enrolled in or have completed training in polysomnography in a program accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP) or a Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care (CoARC) program with the polysomnography option. OR must be enrolled in or have completed the A-STEP Online Self Study Modules.Â· Must obtain a Registered Polysomnographic Technologist (RPSGT), Registered Sleep Technologist (RST), or Sleep Disorders Specialist (SDS) credential within six months of hire through one of the following: American Board of Sleep Medicine (ABSM), National Board for Respiratory Care (NBRC), Board of Registered Polysomnographic Technologists (BRPT), or another organization that offers an equivalent examination accepted by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM).Â· Once registered, must maintain RPSGT, RST, SDS credentials.Â· BLS certification OR registered respiratory therapist and an active state respiratory therapist license with Sleep Disorders Specialty (RRT-SDS, CRT-SDS) and maintain license/registration.Â· Sleep experience in an accredited sleep center required.PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONSÂ· Registered Polysomnographic Technician by the BRPT preferred.Â· Allied health experience with (RPSGT, RST) designation preferred.