Registered Nurse

Traverse City, MI

Posted on February 21, 2018

Busy, two-practitioner family practice (1-D.O. & 1 NP) in need of a 3rd RN to round out our staff.Â  Full time hours, Monday- Thursday and half day on Friday’s.Â  No weekends or holidays.Â  Positive work environment and includes benefits.Â  Current and unrestricted Michigan RN License required.Â  EMR experience necessary and Care Management experience preferred.Â  Please email your resume to [email protected] or fax to 231-935-0584.

