Registered Nurse
Compassionate Care Home Health Services, Inc.
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 24, 2018
About Registered Nurse
Job Summary
Compassionate Care Home Health Services, Inc. is searching for compassionate, caring, and dedicated individuals in Traverse City and surrounding areas with the special gift of providing top notch care. Not only do we provide the best care for our clients, we strive to provide a happy and successful work atmosphere for our employees.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) and Registered Nurse (RN) – Traverse City Office is currently accepting resumes for PRN Registered Nurses (RN) and Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN).LPN/RN
Responsibilities may include:
- Client Care
- Assessments
- Patient Education
- Supervision
- Medication Set-Ups
Job Requirements for Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN) and Registered Nurses (RN):
- High School Diploma or GED
- Valid LPN/RN license
- TBI experience preferred
