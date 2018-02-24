MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Registered Nurse

Traverse City, MI

Website:
http://www.compassionatecaremi.com/careers

Posted on February 24, 2018

Job Summary

Compassionate Care Home Health Services, Inc. is searching for compassionate, caring, and dedicated individuals in Traverse City and surrounding areas with the special gift of providing top notch care. Not only do we provide the best care for our clients, we strive to provide a happy and successful work atmosphere for our employees.

Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) and Registered Nurse (RN) – Traverse City Office is currently accepting resumes for PRN Registered Nurses (RN) and Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN).LPN/RN

Responsibilities may include:

  • Client Care
  • Assessments
  • Patient Education
  • Supervision
  • Medication Set-Ups

Job Requirements for Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN) and Registered Nurses (RN):

  • High School Diploma or GED
  • Valid LPN/RN license
  • TBI experience preferred

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8521377

