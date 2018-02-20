RediMix (Concrete) Truck Driver-Traverse City

Team Elmer’s is seeking to fill a full-time opening for a RediMix Driver at the Traverse City location, previous experience preferred, but not required.

This position willÂ drives a truck equipped with auxiliary concrete mixer to deliver concrete mix to job sites.

Duties and Responsibilities:



Drives truck under loading hopper to receive sand, gravel, cement, water and starts mixer.Â Drives truck to location for unloading.

Moves levers on truck to release concrete down truck chute into a wheelbarrow, other conveying container or directly into the area to be poured with concrete.

Cleans truck after delivery to prevent concrete from hardening in mixer and on truck.

Sprays surfaces of truck with protective compound to prevent adhering of concrete.

Assembles cement chute.



“The above list of job duties is not exclusive or exhaustive and the post holder will be required to undertake such tasks as may reasonably be expected within the scope of the position.”



Qualifications:

Valid license, CDL A or B preferred

Clean driving record for past 5 years

Ability to pass a pre-employment pass and drug screen

High School Diploma or GED preferred

Ability to work in a team environment and take direction from Supervisor.

Ability to follow all company, OSHA, MiOSHA, and MSHA safety rules.

Ability to pass pre-employment DOT physical and drug screen

Mechanical — Knowledge of equipment, machines and tools including their designs, uses, repair, and maintenance.

Previous experience driving a RediMix truck preferred.

Compensation:



A competitive hourly rate and full benefits package is available.Â

Benefits Package: