Redi-Mix Truck Driver

MDC Contracting is a premier heavy construction, site development, and ready-mix supply company located in Charlevoix, MI. For over 50 years, MDC Contracting has been instrumental in the development of communities and their infrastructure all throughout Northern Michigan.

The Redi-Mix Driver’s primary responsibility is to deliver and dispense concrete to job sites, exhibiting courtesy and proficiency, in a safe and timely manner. Figure weights for loads and make sure each load of concrete has the correct ingredients in order to fulfill the specifications of the order. Maintain and perform basic upkeep of mixers, pumps, and batch plants.

A valid CDL is required. Air brake certificationÂ preferred but not required to apply. Air brake certification can be obtained after starting but before driving.

MDC Contracting offers excellent health benefits, paid time off, paid holidays, product discounts, and other benefits. This position travels primarily to job sites in the Charlevoix and Emmet county regions, so you’ll be home at night. Ocassional weekend work, but can usually be filled on a volunteer basis.

Thank you for your interest! We look forward to talking with you!