Job Description:

Receptionist

If a career with an organization that rewards performance and provides a stable and supportive environment for its associates nationwide sounds good to you, Ferguson may just be the place for you. Our people are our biggest asset and share a common passion for customer service, which has helped shape us into the industry leader we are today.

Ferguson is currently seeking the right individual to fill an immediate need for a Receptionist in our Traverse City, MI location. If you are a professional, career-minded individual who is committed to great customer service, this is the position for you!

Responsibilities:

In addition to the essential job functions described below, all associates will perform duties as requested by management.

Answer and transfer incoming calls pleasantly and professionally

Direct calls to the appropriate associate or department, take a message or transfer to the appropriate associateâs voicemail when necessary

Greet visitors

Alert associates when they have a visitor

Accept incoming deliveries

Assist in answering customer questions

Assure appropriate coverage of phones when away from desk

Data entry

Qualifications

A successful Receptionist will possess the following:

Customer service skills

Ability to handle difficult customers

Phone skills

Ability to handle multi-line phone system

Ability to work well in a fast-paced environment

Minimum clerical skills (basic typing and computer skills)

Ability to interact with management

About Us

Ferguson raises the bar for industry standards as the top-rated wholesale supplier of commercial and residential plumbing supplies. However, our expertise goes beyond plumbing. We are a diverse distributor that spans multiple businesses including HVAC/R, waterworks and industrial. We pride ourselves on delivering world-class service and our customers know that âNobody expects more from us than we doâ is more than just a tagline to Ferguson associates. Itâs a cultural belief that is demonstrated every day through exceptional customer service, product selection and industry knowledge.

The Company is an equal opportunity employer as well as a government contractor that shall abide by the requirements of 41 CFR 60-300.5(a), which prohibits discrimination against qualified protected Veterans and the requirements of 41 CFR 60-741.5(A), which prohibits discrimination against qualified individuals on the basis of disability.

–

The Company is an equal opportunity employer as well as a government contractor that shall abide by the requirements of 41 CFR 60-300.5(a), which prohibits discrimination against qualified protected Veterans and the requirements of 41 CFR 60-741.5(A), which prohibits discrimination against qualified individuals on the basis of disability.

Ferguson raises the bar for industry standards as the top-rated wholesale supplier of commercial and residential plumbing supplies. However, our expertise goes beyond plumbing. We are a diverse distributor that spans multiple businesses including HVAC/R, waterworks and industrial. In the past 65 years, weâve grown from a local distributor to a $15 billion dollar company with more than 1,400 locations and over 24,000 associates nationwide. We pride ourselves on delivering world-class service, and our customers know that âNobody expects more from us than we doâ is more than just a tagline to Ferguson associates. Itâs a cultural belief that is demonstrated every day through exceptional customer service, product selection and industry knowledge.