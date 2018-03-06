Receptionist
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 6, 2018
About Receptionist
Job Description:
Receptionist
If a career with an organization that rewards performance and provides a stable and supportive environment for its associates nationwide sounds good to you, Ferguson may just be the place for you. Our people are our biggest asset and share a common passion for customer service, which has helped shape us into the industry leader we are today.
Ferguson is currently seeking the right individual to fill an immediate need for a Receptionist in our Traverse City, MI location. If you are a professional, career-minded individual who is committed to great customer service, this is the position for you!
Responsibilities:
In addition to the essential job functions described below, all associates will perform duties as requested by management.
-
Answer and transfer incoming calls pleasantly and professionally
-
Direct calls to the appropriate associate or department, take a message or transfer to the appropriate associateâs voicemail when necessary
-
Greet visitors
-
Alert associates when they have a visitor
-
Accept incoming deliveries
-
Assist in answering customer questions
-
Assure appropriate coverage of phones when away from desk
-
Data entry
Qualifications
-
A successful Receptionist will possess the following:
-
Customer service skills
-
Ability to handle difficult customers
-
Phone skills
-
Ability to handle multi-line phone system
-
Ability to work well in a fast-paced environment
-
Minimum clerical skills (basic typing and computer skills)
-
Ability to interact with management
About Us
Ferguson raises the bar for industry standards as the top-rated wholesale supplier of commercial and residential plumbing supplies. However, our expertise goes beyond plumbing. We are a diverse distributor that spans multiple businesses including HVAC/R, waterworks and industrial. We pride ourselves on delivering world-class service and our customers know that âNobody expects more from us than we doâ is more than just a tagline to Ferguson associates. Itâs a cultural belief that is demonstrated every day through exceptional customer service, product selection and industry knowledge.
The Company is an equal opportunity employer as well as a government contractor that shall abide by the requirements of 41 CFR 60-300.5(a), which prohibits discrimination against qualified protected Veterans and the requirements of 41 CFR 60-741.5(A), which prohibits discrimination against qualified individuals on the basis of disability.
Ferguson raises the bar for industry standards as the top-rated wholesale supplier of commercial and residential plumbing supplies. However, our expertise goes beyond plumbing. We are a diverse distributor that spans multiple businesses including HVAC/R, waterworks and industrial. In the past 65 years, weâve grown from a local distributor to a $15 billion dollar company with more than 1,400 locations and over 24,000 associates nationwide. We pride ourselves on delivering world-class service, and our customers know that âNobody expects more from us than we doâ is more than just a tagline to Ferguson associates. Itâs a cultural belief that is demonstrated every day through exceptional customer service, product selection and industry knowledge.
