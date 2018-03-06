MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Receptionist

Traverse City, MI

Website:
https://my.jobs/241370a289fc44c5847f11e5bfa76f86151

Posted on March 6, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/372414

Apply Now

About Receptionist

Job Description:

Receptionist

If a career with an organization that rewards performance and provides a stable and supportive environment for its associates nationwide sounds good to you, Ferguson may just be the place for you. Our people are our biggest asset and share a common passion for customer service, which has helped shape us into the industry leader we are today.

Ferguson is currently seeking the right individual to fill an immediate need for a Receptionist in our Traverse City, MI location. If you are a professional, career-minded individual who is committed to great customer service, this is the position for you!

Responsibilities:

In addition to the essential job functions described below, all associates will perform duties as requested by management.

  • Answer and transfer incoming calls pleasantly and professionally

  • Direct calls to the appropriate associate or department, take a message or transfer to the appropriate associateâs voicemail when necessary

  • Greet visitors

  • Alert associates when they have a visitor

  • Accept incoming deliveries

  • Assist in answering customer questions

  • Assure appropriate coverage of phones when away from desk

  • Data entry

Qualifications

  • A successful Receptionist will possess the following:

  • Customer service skills

  • Ability to handle difficult customers

  • Phone skills

  • Ability to handle multi-line phone system

  • Ability to work well in a fast-paced environment

  • Minimum clerical skills (basic typing and computer skills)

  • Ability to interact with management

About Us

Ferguson raises the bar for industry standards as the top-rated wholesale supplier of commercial and residential plumbing supplies. However, our expertise goes beyond plumbing. We are a diverse distributor that spans multiple businesses including HVAC/R, waterworks and industrial. We pride ourselves on delivering world-class service and our customers know that âNobody expects more from us than we doâ is more than just a tagline to Ferguson associates. Itâs a cultural belief that is demonstrated every day through exceptional customer service, product selection and industry knowledge.

The Company is an equal opportunity employer as well as a government contractor that shall abide by the requirements of 41 CFR 60-300.5(a), which prohibits discrimination against qualified protected Veterans and the requirements of 41 CFR 60-741.5(A), which prohibits discrimination against qualified individuals on the basis of disability.

Ferguson raises the bar for industry standards as the top-rated wholesale supplier of commercial and residential plumbing supplies. However, our expertise goes beyond plumbing. We are a diverse distributor that spans multiple businesses including HVAC/R, waterworks and industrial. In the past 65 years, weâve grown from a local distributor to a $15 billion dollar company with more than 1,400 locations and over 24,000 associates nationwide. We pride ourselves on delivering world-class service, and our customers know that âNobody expects more from us than we doâ is more than just a tagline to Ferguson associates. Itâs a cultural belief that is demonstrated every day through exceptional customer service, product selection and industry knowledge.

