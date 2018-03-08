MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Receptionist

Cadillac, MI

Posted on March 8, 2018

Growing Vet clinic seeking a service oriented receptionist. Average work hours are between 30-40 per week.

Skills required:

Computer knowledge, Excellent phone skills and time management.

Candidate must be self motivated and organized, comfortable with conflict resolution and stay calm in stressful and emotional situations.

Please apply via e-mail to the address listed.

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8575465

