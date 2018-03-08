Receptionist
Cadillac, MI
Posted on March 8, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/372622
About Receptionist
Growing Vet clinic seeking a service oriented receptionist. Average work hours are between 30-40 per week.
Skills required:
Computer knowledge, Excellent phone skills and time management.
Candidate must be self motivated and organized, comfortable with conflict resolution and stay calm in stressful and emotional situations.
Please apply via e-mail to the address listed.
Job at a Glance
About Meyer Veterinary Clinic
More jobs at Meyer Veterinary Clinic