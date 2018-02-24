MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Receptionist

BENZONIA, MI

https://my.jobs/f420c9176c354e10ba110be77a59e169151

Posted on February 24, 2018

Seeking talented individuals to join our network of professionals, serving clients with diverse tax needs.

We offer competitive pay, flexible schedules available, and career advancement opportunities.

H&R Block is the industryâs largest consumer tax services providerÂ¹ and we have been focused on client service for over 60 years.

Apply today using any device at www.hrblock.com/careers > Tax Office Jobs

Receptionist duties include:

  • Greeting clients in a personalized, friendly, and inviting manner

  • Matching clients with the best-suited tax professional for their needs

  • Scheduling clients how they would like to be scheduled

  • Handling client exits by ensuring all current and future needs are met

  • Maintaining office cleanliness and organization of resources with team members

  • Other duties as assigned

State:

MI

City:

BENZONIA

Address:

1681 BENZIE HWY

Tax Office Job Categories:

Client Services/Receptionist

Minimum Qualifications:

Required Skills & Experience:

  • High School Diploma or equivalent

  • Experience working in a fast-paced environment

  • Previous experience in a customer service environment

Preferred Skills & Experience:

  • Sales and/or marketing experience

  • Previous experience in a customer service environment

  • Ability to multi-task

  • Strong organizational and time-management skills

  • Knowledge of cash registration operations is helpful

  • Knowledge and experience with a Windows based computer system preferred

Bilingual candidates strongly encouraged to apply!

1 Based on annual revenues for sales of tax preparation products and services.

H&R Block is an equal opportunity employer.

