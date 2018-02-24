Receptionist
BENZONIA, MI
Posted on February 24, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/369709
About Receptionist
262707BR
Title:
Receptionist
Job Description:
Receptionist
Seeking talented individuals to join our network of professionals, serving clients with diverse tax needs.
We offer competitive pay, flexible schedules available, and career advancement opportunities.
H&R Block is the industryâs largest consumer tax services providerÂ¹ and we have been focused on client service for over 60 years.
Apply today using any device at www.hrblock.com/careers > Tax Office Jobs
Receptionist duties include:
-
Greeting clients in a personalized, friendly, and inviting manner
-
Matching clients with the best-suited tax professional for their needs
-
Scheduling clients how they would like to be scheduled
-
Handling client exits by ensuring all current and future needs are met
-
Maintaining office cleanliness and organization of resources with team members
-
Other duties as assigned
Job ID:
262707BR
State:
MI
City:
BENZONIA
Address:
1681 BENZIE HWY
Tax Office Job Categories:
Client Services/Receptionist
Minimum Qualifications:
Required Skills & Experience:
-
High School Diploma or equivalent
-
Experience working in a fast-paced environment
-
Previous experience in a customer service environment
Preferred Skills & Experience:
-
Sales and/or marketing experience
-
Previous experience in a customer service environment
-
Ability to multi-task
-
Strong organizational and time-management skills
-
Knowledge of cash registration operations is helpful
-
Knowledge and experience with a Windows based computer system preferred
Bilingual candidates strongly encouraged to apply!
1 Based on annual revenues for sales of tax preparation products and services.
H&R Block is an equal opportunity employer.
Job at a Glance
About H&R Block
More jobs at H&R Block