Receptionist

Job Description:

Seeking talented individuals to join our network of professionals, serving clients with diverse tax needs.

We offer competitive pay, flexible schedules available, and career advancement opportunities.

H&R Block is the industryâs largest consumer tax services providerÂ¹ and we have been focused on client service for over 60 years.

Apply today using any device at www.hrblock.com/careers > Tax Office Jobs

Receptionist duties include:

Greeting clients in a personalized, friendly, and inviting manner

Matching clients with the best-suited tax professional for their needs

Scheduling clients how they would like to be scheduled

Handling client exits by ensuring all current and future needs are met

Maintaining office cleanliness and organization of resources with team members

Other duties as assigned

Job ID:

State:

MI

City:

CADILLAC

Address:

1337 N MITCHELL

Tax Office Job Categories:

Client Services/Receptionist

Minimum Qualifications:

Required Skills & Experience:

High School Diploma or equivalent

Experience working in a fast-paced environment

Previous experience in a customer service environment

Preferred Skills & Experience:

Sales and/or marketing experience

Ability to multi-task

Strong organizational and time-management skills

Knowledge of cash registration operations is helpful

Knowledge and experience with a Windows based computer system preferred

Bilingual candidates strongly encouraged to apply!

1 Based on annual revenues for sales of tax preparation products and services.

H&R Block is an equal opportunity employer.