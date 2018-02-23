Receiving Clerk – Lears Road, Petoskey MI
Petoskey, MI
Posted on February 23, 2018
Currently, Meijer is looking for a Receiving Clerk. The individual selected for this position will be responsible for unloading trucks, separating live load and creating live load tickets. The individual must maintain a positive friendly working relationship with customers, team members and leadership.
Qualifications:
-
Possesses good listening and communication skills
-
Must be able to lift 10-75 lbs. repeatedly
-
Ability to lift, carry, push, pull, bend and twist while handling product
-
Customer focus orientation
-
Acts with customers in mind
-
Drive for results
-
Ethics and Values
-
Acts in line with core values in good and bad times
-
Interpersonal savvy
-
Relates well to all kinds of people and builds effective relationships
