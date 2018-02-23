MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Receiving Clerk – Lears Road, Petoskey MI

Petoskey, MI

https://my.jobs/1d398a3f5c5c40fd999363a429e5d8be151

Posted on February 23, 2018

Currently, Meijer is looking for a Receiving Clerk. The individual selected for this position will be responsible for unloading trucks, separating live load and creating live load tickets. The individual must maintain a positive friendly working relationship with customers, team members and leadership.

Qualifications:

  • Possesses good listening and communication skills

  • Must be able to lift 10-75 lbs. repeatedly

  • Ability to lift, carry, push, pull, bend and twist while handling product

  • Customer focus orientation

  • Acts with customers in mind

  • Drive for results

  • Ethics and Values

  • Acts in line with core values in good and bad times

  • Interpersonal savvy

  • Relates well to all kinds of people and builds effective relationships

