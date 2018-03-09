Ramp Operations Agent

Description:

Position Summary :

Under the supervision of the supervisor or manager on duty employee, Operations Agents are responsible for coordinating critical information among pilots, gate agents and ground crew concerning the weight and balance and flight load of the aircraft to ensure a safe and on-time departure. Operations Agents are also responsible for performing Ramp Agent duties such as loading and unloading passenger baggage, airmail, freight and Company material to and from the aircraft.

Essential Functions:

Reads and analyzes flight, fuel and payload distribution records of the number of passengers, pieces of luggage, and amount of freight and fuel to determine the weight and balance of the aircraft.

Receives and communicates information from and to pilots, ground crew, flight dispatchers, and fuelers in an accurate, professional and timely manner.

Completes paperwork, daily logs and forms pertaining to procedures of flight departures/arrivals, statistical reports on each flight and enters the information into the computer system.

Notifies ground crew when flights are in range of arrival to allow time to prepare for flight arrival and irregular operations as required.

Prepares dispatch release forms and collects weather reports.

Arranges fueling for the aircraft as needed.

Maintains all FAA required files for compliance auditing.

Advises Ramp Agents on the distribution of the flight load.

Notifies teams of off-load messages for baggage, airmail and freight.

Communicates via two-way radio to ground crew, gate agents and flight crews.

Operations Agents must also be qualified Ramp Agents to assist in ramp operations when needed.

This description is intended to provide guidelines for job expectations and the employee’s ability to perform the position described. It is not intended to be construed as an exhaustive list of all functions, responsibilities, skills and abilities. Particular functions, tasks and requirements may vary or be added depending upon the location and operational requirements. The text on this site does not represent a contract of employment and the company reserves the right to change this job description and/or assign tasks for the employee to perform, as the Company may deem appropriate.

DAL Global Services is an Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Females/Protected Vets/Disabled

Primary Location:

United States of America-Michigan-Traverse City