ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

Bachelors degree in Radiation Therapy Technology OR graduate of an approved school of Radiation Therapy Technology. Between one and three months of on site training is required under the direction of the Radiation Oncology, medical physicist, department manager, and staff radiation therapist. Registered or registry eligible with the A.R.R.T. Must be able to work with patients who are critically ill. Must be able to set up and administer individual treatments with a minimum of supervision. Must have the mathematical ability to calculate treatment dosimetry on time. In accordance with the prescription and instructions of a Radiation Oncologist, operates radiation therapy equipment in order to simulate and/or treat patients. Performs radiation dosage calculations, routine preventative maintenance checks and warm up procedures on equipment as necessary.

SPECIFIC DUTIES

Sets up x-ray therapy machine controls for treatment of patient, performs necessary calculations regarding patient’s radiation dose. Plans treatment according to radiation oncologist’s specifications: a) Outlines areas of treatment on patient’s skin. b) Positions patient for treatment. c) Verifies radiographically treatment position and portal alignment. d) Makes required physical measurements. Checks prescription, diagnosis, chart and patient identification. Prepares room and equipment for patient according to prescription regarding immobilization devices, field size, treatment distance, shielding devices, etc. Explains procedures to patient, means of communication during treatment, and procedure to follow if emergency arises during treatment. Reinforces radiation oncologist’s advice regarding reactions to treatments and their cases. Transfers patients safely to treatment table, providing specific attention to catheters, intravenous drips, oxygen, etc. Maintains patient’s therapy charts and records daily progress notes which contain pertinent information regarding treatment course. Maintains appropriate charging logs for patient procedure billing. Maintains visual and/or audio contact with patient during treatment. Monitors patient for unusual reactions and reports same to radiation oncology nurse and/or radiation oncologist. Assists with related emergency treatments. Performs simulation procedures as required, according to the radiation oncologist’s prescription. Assists in cleaning therapy rooms and equipment; maintains linen and medical supplies at established levels; checks beam direction devices and protective devices. Performs routine preventative maintenance checks according to established procedures on radiation therapy machines. Schedules patients as required. Constructs and devises patient immobilization devices, custom blocks, compensators and bolus as required by the prescription. Performs all other duties as assigned.