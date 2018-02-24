Quick Stop (Fuel Center) Associate Part-Time

NOTE: This position is only located at the Manistee Quick Stop store.

Position Summary

To operate cash register, and gas pumps to provide the store’s customers with the most accurate and efficient check out service possible; to perform stocking, cleaning and to ensure that the work shift contributes to the financial best interests of the store. Complete all other duties as assigned in a timely manner.

Minimum Requirements

Job Experience

Supervisory Experience

NONE

Responsibilities and Essential Duties

Understand functions of and be able to operate gas pumps. Follow through with appropriate actions in timely manner for resolution of technical failure of pumps, drive-offs, etc.

Accurately operate cash register, display cost of customer purchase, make change, cash checks, and issue receipt

Understand and follow DSD Receiving guidelines

Knowledgeable of product locations in the store, in order to be able to assist customers

Know the Ad items, special prices, coupon deals or other features that apply to the store’s sales program

Knowledgeable and capable of implementing all related security and cash drawer accounting procedures

Keep management informed of problems with pricing (not on files), cash registers or scales

Handle spoiled/damaged products per established guidelines

Maintain a clean, attractive and well stocked department

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and levels of work being performed as assigned for this job. This is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties and requirements; additional responsibilities may be assigned as needed.

Knowledge, Skills Abilities

Ability to read, write, comprehend, and interpret documents

Basic mathematical skills

Suggestive Selling/Knowledge of Products

Detail Oriented