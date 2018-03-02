Quality Technician & Production Control

Job Description

Immediate need for Quality Control/Activity Coordinator in the Bellaire, Michigan area. Qualified individuals will lead team members on multiple aspects of making product, productivity and quality management. Provides documented feedback on activities and works with team members to ensure service requests are clearly defined and properly entered into system. Performs appropriate on shift activities and provides support and maintenance during their shift. Ensures tasks are being completed and documented. Participates in shift production meeting. Ensures log book entries are accurate and audits applicable sections. Coordinates activities and ensures safe work practices, high productivity, and quality requirements are met. Also ensures resources are available to meet production needs.

Advanced skills for a shop environment. Must have at least 5 years hand on experience in a machine shop/manufacturing environment. Mechanically minded and have good reasoning skills. Good math skills. Candidate must demonstrate their proficiency in the applied technical use of various measurement tools (i.e., able to read gauges, use calipers, micrometers) be able to read blueprints, layout and set up a job. Be conscientious and detailed oriented. Be physically fit to make rounds throughout the shop a few times a day. Have some basic computer knowledge, (have excel spreadsheet knowledge is helpful) Maintain a positive attitude and be able to communicate effectively with staff and vendors. Good attendance is a must. Seeking someone looking for longevity. Base starting wage $15.00 or based on experience.

Full Medical/Dental/Vision Package available covered at 100% by employer for individual. Please contact our office today as this opportunity may fill quickly! 231.347.2963 or email with interest to [email protected]

