Job Description

The Quality Tech Position will be working in a fast paced diversified position. If you are seeking an exciting new career in quality this role is for you! The Quality Tech Position will include the following job duties;

-Providing accurate and timely analysis of the finished products

-Work closely with the production department to identify process issues and corrections

-Testing raw materials, in-process materials, and finished materials

-Handle production records through the traceability programs

-Data management though entry no logs, spreadsheets, and records

-Performing audits

-Conduct failure investigations, handle customer complaints, and product recalls as required.

Required experience is an associates degree in relevant field, i.e., chemistry plus 2-years work experience or High School Diploma plus 4-year quality experience.

This is an exciting opportunity in the Manistee Area for a new career! Contact our office for additional information and to apply today!

Highlights

Global Leader offering employees with solid benefits and the ability to advance your career.

Why Kelly Â® ?

At Kelly Services Â® , we work with the best. Our clients include 95 of the Fortune 100 â¢ companies, and more than 70,000 hiring managers rely on Kelly annually to access the best talent to drive their business forward. If you only make one career connection today, connect with Kelly.

AboutKelly Services Â®

As a workforce advocate for over 70 years, we are proud to directly employ nearly 500,000 people around the world and have a role in connecting thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners. Revenue in 2016 was $5.3 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and connect with us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Kelly Services is an equal opportunity employer including, but not limited to, Minorities, Females, Individuals with Disabilities, Protected Veterans, Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and is committed to employing a diverse workforce. Equal Employment Opportunity is The Law. at https://www.dol.gov/ofccp/regs/compliance/posters/ofccpost.htm