Quality Supervisor

Job Summary:Â Directly responsible for the overall product quality for the Forrester Road facility insuring that all products meet or exceed internal and external specifications.Â Supervising the quality laboratory technicians; making certain that proper testing methods are utilized to provide timely and accurate test data.Â

Deliverables :Â Provide accurate and timely data to plant, quality and sales management. Insure that process laboratory technicians are providing accurate, timely test results to the process group via the DAQ system.Â

Job Duties:

Â -Maintain all quality related work-in-process specifications and standards.

Â -Train and monitor Quality Technicians on all areas of testing, covering a 24/7 work environment.

-Monitor the raw fruit inspection and COA process.

-Evaluate product attributes and data for product quality and improvements.

-Assist in investigations on customer concerns and report results to the Plant Manager.

-Monitor the foreign material programs.

-Maintain and manage the product nonconformance hold program.

-Perform final verification of completed lab testing and positive release.

– Generate and interpret process analysis and control charts.

-Monitor the product micro programs.

Â -Perform and participate in facility quality system audits.

Â -Ensure all lab equipment is certified and calibrated.Â

Â -Coordinate all maintenance of lab equipment.

Â -Assist in the maintenance of the facilities GFSI and HACCP programs.

Â -Other responsibilities as assigned by the Plant Manager.Â

Job Requirements :

Bachelorâs in Technical Field (Engineering, etc.) along with one (1) year of supervisory experience or equivalent education and experience.

Proficient knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel and Access

Basic understanding of Statistical Process Control.

Excellent written / verbal communication and computer skills.