17-5704

Post Date

2/27/2018

Title

Quality & Safety Assistant

Job Family

Administrative/Clerical

Subsidiary

McLaren Medical Group

Department

90403 – MMP Quality

Location

Petoskey/Northern Michigan Region

City

Petoskey

State

MI

Full Time

Yes

Hours per 2 week pay period

80

Schedule

8:00 AM to 4:30 PM

Weekends and/or Holidays Required

No

On Call Required

No

Description

JOB SUMMARY

Responsible for the education and servicing of providers regarding all aspects of MMG quality programs. Responsible for assisting in the development of processes and educational materials for use with Providers and staff for the development of benchmarks

to measure performance against MMG goals. Establishes and maintains effective relationships with key administrative staff, clinic staff, and providers. Responsible to develop and maintain routine communications, perform presentations, education, and other

activities to support MMGâs provider quality goals. Provides project management support as assigned by Manager to meet department and organizational goals.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Associateâs Degree in business, health care or related field. An equivalent combination of relevant education and experience may be substituted for the educational requirement.

Two (2) yearsâ experience in a medical setting.

Experience working with providers and staff.

Knowledge of project development and management.

Available to work a flexible schedule to meet organizational needs.

Must have use of a personal vehicle for travel.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelorsâ degree in healthcare or related field.

Five yearsâ experience in provider relations and project management.

Established relationships with providers in MMGâs service areas.

Experience educating providers and staff.

