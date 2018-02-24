Quality & Safety Assistant
McLaren Regional Medical Center
Petoskey, MI
Posted on February 24, 2018
Description
JOB SUMMARY
Responsible for the education and servicing of providers regarding all aspects of MMG quality programs. Responsible for assisting in the development of processes and educational materials for use with Providers and staff for the development of benchmarks
to measure performance against MMG goals. Establishes and maintains effective relationships with key administrative staff, clinic staff, and providers. Responsible to develop and maintain routine communications, perform presentations, education, and other
activities to support MMGâs provider quality goals. Provides project management support as assigned by Manager to meet department and organizational goals.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS
-
Associateâs Degree in business, health care or related field. An equivalent combination of relevant education and experience may be substituted for the educational requirement.
-
Two (2) yearsâ experience in a medical setting.
-
Experience working with providers and staff.
-
Knowledge of project development and management.
-
Available to work a flexible schedule to meet organizational needs.
-
Must have use of a personal vehicle for travel.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS
-
Bachelorsâ degree in healthcare or related field.
-
Five yearsâ experience in provider relations and project management.
-
Established relationships with providers in MMGâs service areas.
-
Experience educating providers and staff.
-
Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.
