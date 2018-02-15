Quality Inspector – Mancelona
Mancelona, MI
Posted on February 15, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/364724
About Quality Inspector – Mancelona
Layout Inspector/Quality Control. Metal fabricating operation. Demonstrate knowledge of complex use of measuring tools: calipers, micrometers, height gages, gage calibration, etc. Strong knowledge of basic mathematical operations and perform measurement conversions. Must be able to read blueprints, identify weld symbols, and understand GD&T. Defense manufacturing background preferred. Computer skills preferred.
Job at a Glance
About Lanzen, Inc.
More jobs at Lanzen, Inc.