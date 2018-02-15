MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Quality Inspector – Mancelona

Mancelona, MI

Website:
http://www.lanzen.com

Posted on February 15, 2018

Layout Inspector/Quality Control. Metal fabricating operation. Demonstrate knowledge of complex use of measuring tools: calipers, micrometers, height gages, gage calibration, etc. Strong knowledge of basic mathematical operations and perform measurement conversions. Must be able to read blueprints, identify weld symbols, and understand GD&T. Defense manufacturing background preferred. Computer skills preferred.

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8476358

