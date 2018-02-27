My Traverse City client is in need of a Quality Engineer that has a passion for Quality to join their team. This person will be responsible for leading new projects through the process in order to meet internal and customer requirements. Responsible for leading quality improvements to insure process controls are in place for both new and existing products. The Quality Engineer will provide customer support, including new project reviews, root cause trouble shooting and customer visits. Provides supplier support, including APQP requirements, root cause trouble shooting and supplier assessments. The Quality Engineer will provide internal support to Purchasing, Engineering, Manufacturing Engineering and Sales.

Responsibilities and Duties Job Responsibilities will include facilitating product launch activities, including contract reviews, process controls, design/manufacturing reviews and supplier requirements for both manufacturing and quality. Project management and advance quality planning for new product/program launches, including control plans, trace ability, Gage selection, capability studies, and inspections. Facilitate problem solving for quality related items in support of plant production activities, supplier received material items, core product and customer concerns. Qualifications and Skills Required: 5+ yearsâ experience as a Quality Engineer.

Experience with Six Sigma Tools, project management tools and statistical process controls.

Advance product quality planning experience.

Project management experience.

Bachelorsâ Degree in Engineering strongly desired.

Experience with MS Office and MS Project. Benefits This is a perm full time on site position. No remote, contract/ C2C or sponsorship is available for this position. Must be authorized to work in the US without expiration.

