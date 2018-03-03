Quality Engineer Quality Engineer – Skills Required – Quality Engineering, Six Sigma, Statistical Process Control, Project Management, Advanced Product Quality Planning

We are looking for a Quality Engineer to join our team in the Traverse City, MI area.

With an expected pay structure of ($70k-$100k DOE) we are a smaller company with the flexibility to pay you what you are worth.

Top Reasons to Work with Us

We are a world leader in precision motion control technology. We work with our customers every step of the way to create highly precise and specific products that keep our customers’ technology at the forefront of their industry.

What You Will Be Doing

The Breakdown-

Project management and advance quality planning for new product/program launches, including but not limited to control plans, tractability, Gage selection, capability studies, inspections. Facilitate problem solving for quality related items in support of plant production activities, supplier received material items, core product and customer concerns. Prepare and presents technical and program information to team members, customers or management regarding new projects, continuous improvement activities, core product and quality issues. Maintain good rapport and productive communications with customers, field representatives, team members and other departments. Coordinates actions to support customers and help in maintaining business growth.

What You Need for this Position

at least 3 years experience and knowledge of:

Quality Engineering

Six Sigma

Statistical Process Control

Project Management

Advanced Product Quality Planning

What’s In It for You

Competitive pay structure with a smaller company that is expanding at a extremely fast pace.

So, if you are a Quality Engineer with experience, please apply today!

