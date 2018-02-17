Quality Control Technician (Seasonal) – Petoskey, MI
Rieth-Riley Construction Company
Petoskey, MI
Posted on February 17, 2018
About Quality Control Technician (Seasonal) – Petoskey, MI
Paving the Road to Success!
Quality Control Technician â Traverse City/Petoskey, MI
Join Rieth-Riley and help our team Pave the Road to Success! Rieth-Riley is a team of motivated, highly qualified individuals who are committed to the success of each and every project. The employee owners at Rieth-Riley proudly remain dedicated to moving forward. It’s the way we think, the way we act â the way we approach every asphalt, concrete, bridge, and all construction projects. We are a 100% employee owned company. So, we truly think like owners and take personal pride and care in every project we construct. We offer competitive wages and an excellent fringe benefit package.
SUMMARY
Assist in testing materials and pavement to applicable codes and specifications.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES include the following. Other duties may be assigned.
-
Obtain samples and perform tests, calculations and inspections of aggregate, asphalt mixtures, and/or concrete mixes, and in place materials.
-
Prepare reports, QC charts and graphs, and maintain accurate statistical records according to established procedures.
-
Assists in the operation, maintenance and control of test equipment to ensure accuracy and precision
-
Assists in the operation, maintenance and control of work area, equipment and supplies, in compliance with appropriate safety regulations and policies
-
Obtaining a Bituminous Technician Certificate will be required as soon as possible.
Qualifications
-
High School Diploma and or GED required
-
One (1) to two (2) years of experience preferred
-
QA/QC Bit Level 1 Certification strongly preferred
-
Strong quantitative and analytical skills
-
Problem solving skills with attention to detail
-
Self-motivated; ability to work independently
-
Good written and verbal communication skills
-
High degree of attention to detail
-
Must be able to work outdoors in all seasons
-
Willing to work unexpected and longer hours if necessary
-
Must be able to lift samples up to 45 pounds, climb ladders, and platforms up to 40 feet in elevation
-
May be required to travel to Manton, Traverse City, Elmira, and/or Levering, MI during peak season
Equal Opportunity Employer – M/F/Disability/Veteran
