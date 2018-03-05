Position:Quality Control Field Technician – Michigan

Company:Payne & Dolan Incorporated

Job Location(s):Gaylord, MI; Gladstone, MI; Ishpeming, MI

Start Date:Immediately

Employment Term:Regular

Employment Type:Full Time

Hours per Week:50+

Work Hours (i.e. shift):Days, seasonal

Starting Salary Range:Based on experience

Salary/Benefit Notes:Competitive wage and generous benefits, including premium-free health care and company retirement contributions

Required Education:High School or Equivalent

Required Experience:Open

Required Security Clearance:None

Related Categories:Quality Assurance/Safety

Position Description

Position summary:

Under the direction of the Regional Technical Services Manager, the Quality Control Field Technician is responsible for providing quality testing for the company in an ethical, precise and expedient manner.

Role and Responsibilities

Perform mathematical calculations of random numbers for selecting a sample location.

Sampling from various locations within the region.

Testing of pavements for percent compaction.

Reporting of test results including documentation of specific test performed, calculation of averages and relaying results to assigned persons.

Maintain records in an organized manner, and to document sampling and testing performed and actions taken as a result of sampling and testing.

Perform scheduled calibrations on testing equipment and perform regular maintenance on testing equipment.

Practice good housekeeping of all testing equipment and vehicles used.

Qualifications and Education Requirements

High School Diploma or equivalent.

Valid driver’s license and satisfactory driving record.

Strong interpersonal, organization and communication skills, work well in a team environment.

The ability to effectively handle multiple tasks simultaneously; and the ability to work effectively and efficiently with minimal supervision, must be a self-starter.

The ability to frequently lift 50 – 70 pounds.

The ability to physically perform the required tests on the pavement.

The ability to understand and follow all established and required company safety guidelines.

The ability to obtain the necessary certifications required to perform assigned duties.

The ability to strictly adhere to company established laboratory standards.

Preferred Skills

Bachelor’s Degree, Associates Degree, or an equivalent combination of training and work experience.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Additional Notes

Work is seasonal

Must be able to work varied hours including nights/early mornings, weekends and as needed.

Daily or extended travel is required to various jobsites in Michigan

All Density Technicians who will be operating any meter will be issued a TLD (Thermoluminescent Dosimeter) in order to monitor the individuals occupational exposure to radiation.

Each Density Technician will be required to wear a TLD either clipped to the shirt pocket or waist while on the job

Each Density technician must abide by and follow all the administrative codes concerning radiation protection.

Each Density Technician will be required to attend and pass “Radiation Safety & HazMat training”.

