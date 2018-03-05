Quality Control Field Technician
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 5, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/345373
About Quality Control Field Technician
Position:Quality Control Field Technician – Michigan
Company:Payne & Dolan Incorporated
Job Location(s):Gaylord, MI; Gladstone, MI; Ishpeming, MI
Start Date:Immediately
Employment Term:Regular
Employment Type:Full Time
Hours per Week:50+
Work Hours (i.e. shift):Days, seasonal
Starting Salary Range:Based on experience
Salary/Benefit Notes:Competitive wage and generous benefits, including premium-free health care and company retirement contributions
Required Education:High School or Equivalent
Required Experience:Open
Required Security Clearance:None
Related Categories:Quality Assurance/Safety
Position Description
Position summary:
Under the direction of the Regional Technical Services Manager, the Quality Control Field Technician is responsible for providing quality testing for the company in an ethical, precise and expedient manner.
Role and Responsibilities
Perform mathematical calculations of random numbers for selecting a sample location.
Sampling from various locations within the region.
Testing of pavements for percent compaction.
Reporting of test results including documentation of specific test performed, calculation of averages and relaying results to assigned persons.
Maintain records in an organized manner, and to document sampling and testing performed and actions taken as a result of sampling and testing.
Perform scheduled calibrations on testing equipment and perform regular maintenance on testing equipment.
Practice good housekeeping of all testing equipment and vehicles used.
Qualifications and Education Requirements
High School Diploma or equivalent.
Valid driver’s license and satisfactory driving record.
Strong interpersonal, organization and communication skills, work well in a team environment.
The ability to effectively handle multiple tasks simultaneously; and the ability to work effectively and efficiently with minimal supervision, must be a self-starter.
The ability to frequently lift 50 – 70 pounds.
The ability to physically perform the required tests on the pavement.
The ability to understand and follow all established and required company safety guidelines.
The ability to obtain the necessary certifications required to perform assigned duties.
The ability to strictly adhere to company established laboratory standards.
Preferred Skills
Bachelor’s Degree, Associates Degree, or an equivalent combination of training and work experience.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
Additional Notes
Work is seasonal
Must be able to work varied hours including nights/early mornings, weekends and as needed.
Daily or extended travel is required to various jobsites in Michigan
The ability to work varied hours including nights/early mornings, weekends and as needed.
All Density Technicians who will be operating any meter will be issued a TLD (Thermoluminescent Dosimeter) in order to monitor the individuals occupational exposure to radiation.
Each Density Technician will be required to wear a TLD either clipped to the shirt pocket or waist while on the job
Each Density technician must abide by and follow all the administrative codes concerning radiation protection.
Each Density Technician will be required to attend and pass “Radiation Safety & HazMat training”.
We are an Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) employer and it is our practice to provide equal employment opportunities to all qualified applicants. In addition, it is the policy of the Company to comply with applicable federal, state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in each locality in which the Company has employees.
Job at a Glance
About Payne and Dolan Inc.
More jobs at Payne and Dolan Inc.